India's campaign at the FIH Hockey World Cup has once again brought the importance of having a world-class goalkeeper into focus, with former India star PR Sreejesh's absence being felt during the tournament.

While the Indian men's team failed to reach the semi-finals, the discussion surrounding the goalkeeping department has continued after the World Cup.

Sreejesh, who retired from international hockey after the Paris Olympics, remains one of the most influential goalkeepers in Indian hockey history.

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Sreejesh's Absence Highlights Goalkeeping Concern

Sreejesh's departure left India with the difficult task of finding a long-term successor to a goalkeeper who delivered on some of the biggest stages in the sport.

The two-time Olympic bronze medallist was known for his ability to produce crucial saves under pressure, particularly during penalty shootouts and tight knockout matches.

His importance to Indian hockey has become even more apparent as the team looks to build for the next Olympic cycle.

'Our Goalkeepers Should Be Given Preference'

Former England and Netherlands coach Paul van Ass, who has worked closely with the international hockey system, highlighted one possible solution, giving Indian goalkeepers greater exposure at the Hockey India League.

The argument is that India's goalkeepers need regular opportunities to play alongside and against some of the world's best players.

"In Hockey India League, our goalkeepers should be given preference. I mean, what is the use of having a Hockey India League when you're not exposing our goalkeepers and our drag flickers?" was the suggestion reported after India's World Cup campaign.