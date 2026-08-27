In the classification match held on Thursday, the Indian women’s hockey team created history at the prestigious FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup by defeating Germany 3-1 to end up in the fifth position. By finishing in this position, India has achieved its highest-ever position in the Women’s Hockey World Cup in over 50 years, indicating a very successful event for the team.

Navneet Kaur once again turned out to be the hero, scoring two of the three goals while the first half of the match ended without any goal.

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India Break Deadlock After Half-Time

Neither nation was able to score through the first half. However, following the interval, the intent of the Indians was much sharper.

Ishika scored the first goal of the match in minute number 43 and gave India a 1-0 lead with her field goal.

Just one minute after this, India doubled their lead when Navneet Kaur converted a penalty corner in the 44th minute, putting Germany under heavy pressure.

The Indians continued their domination after this, and Navneet scored another goal for India in minute number 47.

This forward succeeded in scoring with her field goal, contributing to India's 3-0 lead in the match.

With such a comfortable margin, the Indians were able to defend their lead in the fourth quarter while the Germans were looking for an opportunity to come back in the match.

The Germans finally managed to score in minute number 59 when Lynn Krings scored through a field effort.

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However, this goal did not disturb the Indians' victory in the match. The Indian women's team has had a great World Cup campaign.

Historic Fifth-Place Finish For India

The victory ensured that India finished fifth at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, their best result in the tournament in 50 years.

For Navneet, her two goals proved decisive, while Ishika's opener provided the breakthrough India needed after a frustrating first half.