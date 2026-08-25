India’s campaign at the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup came to a disappointing end after the Indian men’s hockey team suffered a 3-5 defeat against Argentina in their final Pool E match.

The result ended India’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals, with head coach Craig Fulton admitting that a slow start and the pressure of the qualification permutations proved costly.

Fulton acknowledged that India showed significant improvement towards the end of the contest, but felt the response came too late to change the outcome.

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“There were a lot of permutations going into this game that got the better of us. In the last 10 minutes, we played better hockey. That was a little too late,” Fulton said after the defeat.

The Indian coach described the match as a strange one and admitted that the team needed to perform better when the stakes were at their highest.

“Overall, it was a really strange game. We played at a high level in tournament, but in the big games we have to do better,” he added.

India’s Slow Start Proves Costly

India found themselves under pressure almost immediately after Argentina scored inside the opening minute.

The early setback made it difficult for Fulton’s side to settle into the contest, while Argentina capitalised on India’s defensive mistakes to build a sizeable advantage.

Reflecting on the performance, Fulton admitted that India’s start was far from what was required in such an important match.

“It was a difficult day today. We didn’t want to end like that. We started poorly, but the second quarter was much better. The third quarter wasn’t good, but then we scored three goals in the last quarter and could have scored the fourth one too from a corner,” he said.