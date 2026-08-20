A collection of soccer fan groups from around the world launched a petition Thursday calling for Gianni Infantino to resign as FIFA president after he tried to sell future World Cup profits to private investors.

The petition with the hashtag InfantinOut also calls for "FIFA to be rebuilt so that the current debacle can never happen again."

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"The shameful attempt by one individual - the FIFA President himself - to sell off the World Cup to private investors exposed a betrayal football will never forget," the petition said about Infantino''s plan for a commercial spinoff, which he dropped amid a furious backlash.