The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season has been postponed by around a month and will now kick off only after the FIFA international window from September 21 to October 6.
This major change in schedule comes after the All India Football Federation finalised India’s international fixtures, including the much-awaited friendly against Brazil.
The ISL was initially scheduled to begin on September 4, shortly after the conclusion of the Durand Cup.
However, with India set to play Brazil and likely face Cape Verde during the international window, the domestic league has been pushed back.
“The ISL is likely to start only in October after the FIFA window,” a top AIFF official told on Wednesday.
The exact opening date is yet to be officially announced, but the league is expected to begin after October 6.
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Why Has ISL 2026-27 Been Postponed?
The major reason behind the postponement is India's international calendar. The Blue Tigers will face five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata, while a second international fixture against Cape Verde is also reportedly in the works.
With the matches falling around the September 21-October 6 FIFA window, the AIFF has opted to avoid a clash between national-team commitments and the ISL.
ISL 2026-27 To Feature 13 Teams
The upcoming ISL season will feature 13 teams, after promoted Diamond Harbour FC failed to complete their participation requirements.
The All India Football Federation, on behalf of the AIFF and the participating clubs, confirmed that the Indian Super League 2026-27 season will proceed with 13 participating clubs, playing in a double round-robin format on a home-and-away basis.— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) August 19, 2026
The kick-off date for the ISL… pic.twitter.com/tMZoI5KKqf
The 2025-26 Indian Football League champions were required to pay the second instalment of their Rs 1.1 crore participation fee. However, the club failed to pay the Rs 55 lakh instalment even after receiving an extension until Wednesday.
“We are going with 13 teams in the ISL,” the AIFF official added.
Diamond Harbour had earned promotion after winning the Indian Football League title but will now miss out on their historic ISL debut.
Churchill Brothers Secure ISL Place
Churchill Brothers have secured their place in the upcoming ISL after taking over Jamshedpur FC.
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Jamshedpur withdrew from the competition and disbanded its first team on July 31, shortly after missing the deadline to pay the first Rs 55 lakh instalment of the participation fee.
Churchill Brothers subsequently acquired Jamshedpur's entire stake and paid the full Rs 1.1 crore participation fee on August 14.
“We’re pleased to get the number of teams locked in for the season. This now allows us to move forward with essential commercial discussions and fixture planning for the league,” the AIFF said.