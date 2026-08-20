The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season has been postponed by around a month and will now kick off only after the FIFA international window from September 21 to October 6.

This major change in schedule comes after the All India Football Federation finalised India’s international fixtures, including the much-awaited friendly against Brazil.

The ISL was initially scheduled to begin on September 4, shortly after the conclusion of the Durand Cup.

However, with India set to play Brazil and likely face Cape Verde during the international window, the domestic league has been pushed back.

“The ISL is likely to start only in October after the FIFA window,” a top AIFF official told on Wednesday.

The exact opening date is yet to be officially announced, but the league is expected to begin after October 6.

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Why Has ISL 2026-27 Been Postponed?

The major reason behind the postponement is India's international calendar. The Blue Tigers will face five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata, while a second international fixture against Cape Verde is also reportedly in the works.