Indian football fans will be excited to hear this big news as the Blue Tigers are likely set to play another international friendly against FIFA World Cup debutants Cape Verde.

Fans are witnessing a major development in the Indian football circuit, with the previous friendlies against Singapore and Tajikistan already proving to be major fixtures.

Hence, after the blockbuster news of Brazil coming to India, the AIFF is making another big move by reportedly looking to host Cape Verde, who made life difficult for Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Another footballing bonanza could be in store for Indian fans, with the Blue Tigers likely to host recent World Cup sensation Cape Verde between September 30 and October 6, according to sources.

The proposed fixture could be played either before or after India's high-profile friendly against Brazil in Kolkata on October 3, with discussions over the Cape Verde match, including the venue and exact date, still underway.

"The talks are on, but it is yet to be finalized. But there is a high probability that India will host Cape Verde between September 30 and October 6," a source told PTI.

"The venue and date will be decided after it's officially finalised. The modalities and deliberations are on. Hopefully, it will be finalised shortly," he added.

Cape Verde's Historic World Cup Run

Currently ranked 64th in the world, Cape Verde grabbed global attention at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reaching the Round of 32 on their debut and producing an unbeaten campaign in the group stage.