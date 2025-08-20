Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025: Kylian Mbappe had a flying start during his second season while playing for Real Madrid and helped them defeat Osasuna by 1-0 in their La Liga tournament opener on Tuesday. Mbappe, who was Madrid's highest goal scorer last year, scored a goal during the 51st minute and helped the host win the match.

Mbappe smashed the ball towards the right side of the area, after a brilliant cutback move, and that resulted in a foul. This helped their new coach, Xabi Alonso, get their first win during his debut season. The ex-Madrid player took over the reins before the Club World Cup and replaced Carlo Ancelotti, who became the head coach of Brazil's football team.

Alonso began the match by including three of their new signings from the ongoing season and dropping players like Alvaro Carreras, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, and central defender Dean Hujisen. Youngster Franco Mastanuono came in the place of Brahim Diaz during the 68th minute and received a warm welcome from the fans present at the venue.

A few of the fans were left disappointed when the ex-River Plate player was seen heaping praises on Lionel Messi, who used to play for arch-nemesis Barcelona, during his first press conference. The young Mastantuano did get an opportunity to score a goal during the 89th minute, but he was stopped by the Osasuna goalkeeper. Abel Bretones, who was an Osasuna defender, received a red card during the stoppage time as he gave a high arm while trying to block Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia. "They dominated, we knew it was going to be like that. We played a good game, but couldn't get too close to their goal. In the end, they deserved the victory," Ruben Garcia told reporters during the post-match press conference.

Ridrygo, who is Madrid's forward, was seen warming the bench throughout the match, and that led to rumours that he would be transferred. The match was held on Tuesday instead of the last weekend with the other tournament openers, as the Real Madrid players had asked for some more rest after participating in the Club World Cup. They also tried to get their tournament opener delayed further, but the league denied this request.

Madrid completely dominated the possession but was seen having a hard time facing the Osasuna defence initially, who tried to pose a stiff challenge with their long-range shots. Mbappe, who had been Madrid's best first-half chance by playing a cutting shot through inside the area, was finally able to score the goal during the second half. He played a low shot towards the right side of the net as the goalkeeper dove to the opposite direction.