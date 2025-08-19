India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his disappointment and dissatisfaction over Shreyas Iyer's absence from the team's Asia Cup 2025 squad, which was announced in Mumbai on Tuesday. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar named a 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28. Suryakumar Yadav is all set to lead the side, whereas star batter Shubman Gill made his return to the T20I side and has been named the vice-captain for the continental tournament.

Shreyas was not even named in the standbys despite his recent success in the shortest format of the game. He recently captained the Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final and won the title as skipper with the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

"Selection is a thankless job. You have to let someone out. When you talk to them, you have to go through that sadness and disappointment in their faces. I hope someone has talked to Shreyas and Jaiswal," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat.

ALSO READ: BCCI Reacts As Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Asked About India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match With Shubman being an automatic pick in the playing XI, he emerged as a third option as the opener apart from Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, due to which Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out as well. However, the left-handed batter was named as a standby player.

"When you have Jaiswal as your third opener, you have brought Shubman Gill into the team by removing a person from the World Cup-winning squad. I mean, I am happy for Shubman, but I am very, very sad for both Shreyas and Jaiswal. It's just not fair on both," Ashwin said.

Highlighting Iyer's track record, Ashwin said, "Look at the credentials of Shreyas Iyer. He went out of the team. But came in the Champions Trophy and did amazing batting. He won and gave it to you. "If the answer is that Shubman Gill is in blasting form, Shreyas Iyer is also in high-quality form. Jaiswal's innings on a tricky pitch in the last game at the Oval... he is also in cracking form. So, how can you give an answer to this?