India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: All eyes will be on the India vs Pakistan match in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28. India's 15-member squad was announced on Tuesday by the chief selector Ajit Agarkar in the presence of skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

While Agarkar and Suryakumar were addressing the media, the interaction took an unexpected turn when a journalist asked about the India vs Pakistan match. Before Agarkar could respond, the BCCI representative at the venue intervened and signalled that he would not be answering the question. The moment caught the attention of a lot of fans.

ALSO READ: Social Media Reacts As Shreyas Iyer Left Out Of India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Despite Recent Success Notably, India and Pakistan are drawn in group A in the Asia Cup 2025 alongside the UAE and Oman, and the league fixture between both teams will be played on September 14 in Dubai. This will be the first time that the cricket teams from the two nations will face each other in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The arch-rivals could face as many as three times in the tournament should they progress to the Super 4 stage and the final. ALSO READ: Ajit Agarkar Reacts To Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Management Debate BCCI and the Indian cricket team faced massive backlash soon after the announcement of the Asia Cup. While there were continuous calls to boycott the cricket and other engagements with Pakistan and the Asia Cup to stand in solidarity with the innocent people who lost their lives during the Pahalgram Terror Attack.

However, the BCCI's stance changed, and the tournament was moved to a neutral venue with India and Pakistan all set for the much-awaited clash. Several former players like Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh have advised the BCCI against playing Pakistan.

"I don’t think the Indian team should play. I also believe India won’t play. Wherever India face them (Pakistan), they will win anyway. But this match should definitely not go ahead. I can say with confidence that it won’t happen," Jadhav had said.

Talking about India's squad, Shubman Gill made his return to the T20I side and has also been named the vice-captain, whereas senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah also made the cut. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer missed out despite the recent success.