South Africa national cricket team vs Australian men’s cricket team match scorecard: South Africa defeated Australia by 98 runs in the first ODI match at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Tuesday, August 19. Lungi Ngidi landed the final blow to dismiss Adam Zampa for 11 runs as South Africa bowled the hosts out for 198 runs in 40.5 overs and have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. This is the biggest win margin by runs for South Africa against Australia in ODIs in Australia.

Spinners put up a show for the visitors, with Keshav Maharaj being their pick of the bowlers. He ripped through the Aussie middle order and ended up taking an incredible five-for for 33 runs in 10 overs. Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi picked up a couple of wickets, whereas Prenelan Subrayen also found success.

This was the joint-second best performance by spinners in an ODI match in Australia. Most wickets by spinners in an ODI in Australia 12 Aus vs Pak Adelaide 1996 11 Aus vs Pak Sydney 1997 11 Aus vs SA Cairns 2025 "I made my debut in 2016 in Australia. Tried to utilise the conditions, the wicket was sticky and tried to utilise and got the reward. The boys spoke about it in the T20Is. There was a little bit of turn, and my life got a bit easier as Prenalen got the first wicket, and he bowled well on debut. We have always been slow starters in series; it's nice to put the front foot forward. Good batting display and quite clinical with the ball," Maharaj said after being adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Chasing the target, Australia were off to a remarkable start as skipper Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head stitched a 60-run opening stand. The visitors got the first breakthrough in the eighth over when Subrayen dismissed Head for 27 runs. Maharaj stepped up and ended up producing a memorable spell as Aussie batters looked clueless against the left-arm spinner. The visitors were suddenly reduced to 89/6 in the 17th over with Maharaj removing Marnus Labuschagne (1), Cameron Green (3), Josh Inglis (5), Alex Carey (0) and Aaron Hardie (4) in quick succession.

Skipper Marsh kept Australia's hopes alive and added crucial 71 runs with Ben Dwarshuis for the seventh wicket. While Marsh was heading towards his century, the partnership was broken by Nandre Burger as he dismissed Dwarshuis for 33 in the 33rd over.

Marsh played a few shots but missed out on his century as he was dismissed by Burger for 88 runs in the 37th over. Nathan Ellis (14) and Adam Zampa (11) came up with little contributions before the Proteas got over the line.