Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has made a startling revelation around the T20I World Cup final involving Suryakumar Yadav's catch, which almost ensured Team India's hand on the title. After nearly 13 months since the title win, Rayudu has shocked everyone, claiming that the boundary skirting was pushed a bit, which indirectly helped Suryakumar to take that catch, dismissing David Miller, who was the last recognised South African left during the chase.

During the 'Unfiltered Podcast', Rayudu stated that the world feed commentary team had put up a chair and screen at that very spot to make it easy for broadcasters to cover the match. When the chairs were placed, the boundary rope was pushed back a little bit by the team. Afterwards, the rope never went back to its original place.

"There were world feed commentators. During the break, what usually happens is they put a chair there and a screen in order to help the broadcasters see what is happening. That is why they pushed the rope backwards a little bit. But, they left it like that (even after taking the screen and the chair away). That is how the boundary became a little bigger for us. We (the commentators) could see it from above. It was god's plan," said Rayudu during the chat on the podcast.

When asked if it was a six, Suryakumar said: "I don't know if it was a six (in natural circumstances) or not. If the rope had been placed at its normal position, maybe Surya would've run from inside."

However, Rayudu also clarified that it was indeed a "clean catch". "End of the day, God was with us," he concluded.

Also Read: No Jaiswal in Asia Cup squad, Agarkar explains



Team India ended their 11-year-long trophy drought as a match-winning half-century from Virat Kohli and a brilliant pace choke by Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya helped them beat South Africa by seven runs at Barbados in the T20 WC final to capture their second marquee T20 title.