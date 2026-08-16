Lionel Messi suffered another difficult night from the penalty spot as Inter Miami were hammered 4-1 by Nashville SC in a one-sided MLS encounter on Saturday. The defeat marked Miami’s third consecutive loss, while Messi missed a penalty for the third straight time.

The miss added another unwanted chapter to Messi’s recent struggles from 12 yards. The Argentine had already failed to convert his previous two penalties, making this the first time in his career that he has missed three consecutive penalties, according to reports.

Messi had a golden opportunity to put Inter Miami back on level terms after Nashville had taken the lead, but his spot-kick was saved by Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake.

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The penalty came in the first half, with Miami looking for a response after Nashville had taken control of the contest. Sergio Reguilon appeared to follow up on the rebound, but the effort was ruled out because of encroachment.

Nashville Take Control

Nashville made the brighter start and were rewarded in the 17th minute when Andy Najar headed home following a dangerous delivery from Elias Saad.

Inter Miami struggled to deal with Nashville’s intensity and attacking movement, but they managed to find a way back into the game just before half-time.

Telasco Segovia scored in first-half stoppage time to make it 1-1 and give Miami hope heading into the break.

Hany Mukhtar Leads Nashville Rout

Hany Mukhtar restored Nashville’s advantage in the 49th minute before Sam Surridge extended the lead seven minutes later.

Mukhtar then completed his brace in the 63rd minute, putting the result beyond any doubt and sending Nashville towards a convincing 4-1 victory.

Nashville’s attacking pressure was simply too much for Inter Miami, who struggled to regain control after falling behind in the second half.

Three Straight Defeats For Inter Miami

The defeat is a major setback for Inter Miami, who have now lost three games in succession. It also ended a seven-game unbeaten run for the club in MLS, according to reports.

The meeting had carried significant importance in the race for the top of the conference, with Nashville entering the game ahead of Miami.

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Messi's Difficult Night

For Messi, the evening was particularly frustrating. Apart from the penalty miss, the Argentine was unable to inspire a comeback as Nashville dominated large portions of the second half.

He was also booked after an animated reaction to a Nashville goal, with reports stating that he protested over a foul in the build-up before sarcastically applauding the referee following the yellow card.