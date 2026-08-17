Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been appointed as the new head coach of the Germany national football team.

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Manuel Neuer has now shared his thoughts on Klopp's appointment. The veteran goalkeeper has backed the former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool boss to make a positive impact on the national team.

Neuer and Klopp are undoubtedly two of the biggest figures in modern German football.

While Neuer has established himself as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the game, Klopp has built a remarkable managerial legacy during his spells with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

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Manuel Neuer Praises Jurgen Klopp

Speaking about Klopp's appointment, Neuer was full of praise for the new Germany boss and highlighted the expertise he brings to the role.

“I believe he has the greatest expertise and I hope that he will advance German football,” Neuer told Sky Germany.

Klopp's experience at the highest level could prove crucial for Germany as the team looks to return to the top of international football. The 59-year-old has won major trophies with both Dortmund and Liverpool and is widely regarded as one of the finest managers of his generation.