- Neuer and Klopp are undoubtedly two of the biggest figures in modern German football.
- Neuer was full of praise for the new Germany boss.
- Klopp now faces the huge challenge of turning his club-level success into international glory.
Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been appointed as the new head coach of the Germany national football team.
Bayern Munich and Germany legend Manuel Neuer has now shared his thoughts on Klopp's appointment. The veteran goalkeeper has backed the former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool boss to make a positive impact on the national team.
Neuer and Klopp are undoubtedly two of the biggest figures in modern German football.
While Neuer has established himself as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the game, Klopp has built a remarkable managerial legacy during his spells with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.
ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Set For Grand Wedding: Check Date, Time And Venue
Manuel Neuer Praises Jurgen Klopp
Speaking about Klopp's appointment, Neuer was full of praise for the new Germany boss and highlighted the expertise he brings to the role.
“I believe he has the greatest expertise and I hope that he will advance German football,” Neuer told Sky Germany.
Klopp's experience at the highest level could prove crucial for Germany as the team looks to return to the top of international football. The 59-year-old has won major trophies with both Dortmund and Liverpool and is widely regarded as one of the finest managers of his generation.
Neuer And Klopp Won't Work Together For Germany
Despite Klopp taking charge of Germany, fans are unlikely to see Neuer working under him at international level.
The Bayern Munich goalkeeper has already retired from international football following the 2024 European Championship. While Neuer remains one of Germany's most experienced players, his decision means Klopp will have to build his squad without the legendary goalkeeper.
Germany have already moved into a new era, and Klopp's appointment could be another major step in that transition.
ALSO READ: Germany Name Ex-Liverpool Manager As New Coach After World Cup 2026 Debacle
Can Klopp Lead Germany To Glory?
Klopp now faces the huge challenge of turning his club-level success into international glory. Germany remain one of the most successful teams in World Cup history, but their recent performances have fallen short of expectations.
With a talented squad and a manager with Klopp's experience, expectations will be high. His ability to motivate players, build a strong team culture, and compete against the world's best could make Germany serious contenders once again.