Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have revealed that they chose an intimate wedding ceremony at home, surrounded by their five children, before planning a larger celebration with loved ones later.

As per People magazine, the football star, 41, and Rodriguez, 32, tied the knot in a civil ceremony on August 11 in Cascais, Portugal.

A press release obtained by People magazine described the occasion as a "private and intimate moment."

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The couple shared details of the ceremony in an interview with Vogue published on Sunday, August 16.

The wedding took place in the living room of their home, with their five children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, daughters Alana and Bella, and Ronaldo's 16-year-old son Cristiano Jr, joining them.

Rodriguez explained their choice of venue, telling Vogue that they decided to marry "in the living room of our house here... where we have breakfast, lunch and dinner, and where we live the reality of our lives."

She added, "In 30 years' time, I want the children to think, 'Something wonderful happened at this table- the wedding vows of our parents.' "

Ronaldo responded with a joke about the furniture, saying, "It probably won't be the same table. We might change the decor."

The couple plan to hold a bigger wedding later to celebrate with their loved ones. According to People magazine, the intimate ceremony was also chosen to mark the 10th anniversary of when Ronaldo and Rodriguez fell in love at a Gucci store.