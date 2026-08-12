Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have turned a decade-long relationship into one of football’s most talked-about love stories. Following their civil wedding in Portugal, attention has shifted from their romance to the fortune they have built individually. Ronaldo is now estimated by Forbes to be worth $1.2 billion, while Georgina’s wealth is estimated at around $10 million by media reports, putting their combined fortune near $1.21 billion rather than the often-circulated $1.23 billion figure.

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Officially Married According to reports, Ronaldo and Georgina tied the knot in a civil wedding on August 11, 2026, in Cascais, Portugal. This wedding came one year after their engagement. Georgina had posted a picture of her engagement ring with the caption, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.” The football star and model also shared a joint Instagram post, sharing a photo of their hands with wedding rings, along with the caption “C❤️G.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez's Love Story Their love story started around 2016 when Ronaldo saw Georgina in a Gucci store in Madrid, where she worked as a salesperson. At that time, Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid. The relationship slowly made its way into the limelight, and Georgina grew up to be an entrepreneur, model and influencer. Georgina became well known through her Netflix show ‘I Am Georgina,' which gave an insight into her personal life and her relationship with the footballer.

ALSO READ: How 90s Superstar Govinda Almost Dumped His Wife Sunita For Co-Star Neelam Kothari? Cristiano Ronaldo’s Billion-Dollar Net Worth The net worth of Cristiano Ronaldo has been estimated at $1.2 billion (Rs 11,453 Crore) as per the Forbes report, which is much more than his salary from football. According to Forbes, Ronaldo made an estimated $300 million (Rs 2,863 Crore) in the past year that was taken into account when creating its 2026 ranking. His wealth is supported by his Al-Nassr contract, endorsements, and the wider CR7 business brand.

Georgina Rodriguez's Own Earnings Georgina has managed to build up income sources through modeling, branding, social media, and television. From reports from The Times of India, estimate her personal fortune at about $10 million (Rs 95.44 Crore), although net worth amounts for celebrities cannot be confirmed officially.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) ALSO READ: Mirzapur Movie Cast: Who Plays Whom In This Much-Awaited Action-Thriller? Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez's Family The couple share two daughters named Alana and Bella, while Georgina also helps in taking care of Ronaldo’s other kids, which include Cristiano Jr., Eva, and Mateo.

This is a story from the beginning of a Gucci store encounter to building a billion-dollar family; all this through a relationship between Ronaldo and Georgina that has evolved along their career paths.