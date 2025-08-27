Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) announced significant format changes for Season 12 on Friday, introducing an enhanced league stage and revamped Playoff structure designed to intensify competition and provide fans with more thrilling kabaddi action.

The upcoming season - commencing on August 29 - will travel to Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi, bringing the PKL experience closer to fans deeper in India, as per a press release from PKL. Enhanced League Stage Structure The upcoming season will feature an exciting league stage with 108 matches, where each team will play 18 matches. This format elevates the competition by ensuring teams face rigorous tests throughout the league stage, while maintaining high-intensity kabaddi action for fans. It will also provide every franchise with substantial opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities.

Comprehensive Tie-Breaking System PKL Season 12 introduces a comprehensive tie-breaker rule system, including the Golden Raid format, to all league-stage matches. Previously limited only to Playoff matches, this system now ensures decisive outcomes throughout the tournament. In case of ties, teams will engage in a structured 5-raid shootout with special rules as follows:

-Both teams field 7 players with the baulk line treated as baulk line cum bonus line -Each team nominates 5 different raiders who raid alternately -Out and revival rules don't apply - only points scored count -If still tied after 5 raids, the Golden Raid rule applies The Golden Raid format adds drama to crucial moments, where a fresh toss determines which team gets the decisive raiding opportunity. If both teams remain tied after golden raids, the winner is decided by a coin toss. This new rule maintains PKL's competitive spirit while eliminating tied results, guaranteeing decisive outcomes and heightened drama in every match. Simplified Points Table System As part of efforts to enhance clarity and accessibility for fans, the Pro Kabaddi League has simplified its points system for the upcoming season. Teams will now be awarded 2 points for a win and 0 points for a loss. The revised format makes the standings more straightforward to follow, reinforcing the league's commitment to providing a clear and engaging experience for its fans.

Introduction of Play-ins & Playoffs Format Revamp This season will see the introduction of Play-ins alongside a revamped Playoffs structure. For the first time, the top 8 teams from the league stage will have the chance to qualify for the Playoffs, opening up opportunities for more franchises to compete for the trophy. At the same time, the Play-ins ensure that every league-stage position carries greater weight, making each match more crucial than ever.