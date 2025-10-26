- By Himanshu Badola
- Sun, 26 Oct 2025 10:58 PM (IST)
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights, La Liga El Clasico Updates: Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 in this season's first El Clasico in the ongoing La Liga 2025-26 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. They extended their dominance at the top of the standings.
Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham scored for the Los Blancos, whereas Barcelona's only goal came through Fermin Lopez. All three goals were scored in the first half. On the back of nine wins and 27 points, Madrid stands at the top after 10 games. Barcelona, on the other hand, remained second despite their second defeat of the season. Their star midfielder Pedri got the red card and is all set to miss their next league game.
Mbappe remains the leading goal-scorer in the league with 11 goals under his belt. After the match, a few of the Madrid players, including skipper Dani Carvajal, were involved in a verbal altercation with Lamine Yamal for the youngster's pre-match controversial statement on the hosts.
Madrid will next face Valencia on Sunday, whereas Barcelona will be up against Elche in a home game against Elche.
- 10:56 PM, 26 Oct 2025
- 10:31 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Madrid's attack, RMA 2-1 BAR (79')
That was another attack from the left side as Mbappe cut inside, but his shot was blocked by Araujo.
RMA 2-1 BAR (79')
- 10:24 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Madrid's subs, RMA 2-1 BAR (72')
Valverde and Vinicius go off and have been replaced by Carvajal and Rodrygo.
RMA 2-1 BAR (72')
- 10:18 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Balanced game, RMA 2-1 BAR (65')
Both teams are creating chances, but there are still no goals scored in the second half.
RMA 2-1 BAR (65')
- 10:10 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: High intensity, RMA 2-1 BAR (57')
The intensity of the match continues to remain high in the second half as well as Barca look for an equaliser after Mbappe's penalty miss.
RMA 2-1 BAR (57')
- 10:05 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Mbappe's penalty saved, RMA 2-1 BAR (51')
The penalty has been saved by Szczesny, and Mbappe has missed the chance to extend Madrid's lead. The penalty was given by a VAR check on Eric's handball inside the penalty box. However, the score remains 2-1 in the favor of the hosts.
RMA 2-1 BAR (51')
- 10:02 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Second half begins
The action has started in the second half here at the Bernabeu.
- 09:40 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Half-Time
Real Madrid will go into the break with more satisfaction as they maintained their 2-1 lead. However, they could have added more to the scoresheet, but Barca somehow remained alive in the contest.
RMA 2-1 BAR (HT)
- 09:33 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Bellingham's goal, RMA 2-1 BAR (43')
Goal! Poor defending from Barcelona as Bellingham was unmarked and made no mistake with the finish. Full marks to Vini for the lofted pass to the other side.
RMA 2-1 BAR (43')
- 09:27 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Fermin's equaliser, RMA 1-1 BAR (37')
Goal! Madrid's Guler lost possession there, and Barca made no mistake with that move as Fermin found the back of the net and an impressive finish to make it 1-1.
RMA 1-1 BAR (37')
- 09:21 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Ferran's chance, RMA 1-0 BAR (33')
That was a promising move from Eric, and he released an impressive pass for Ferran, who bagged a shot, but with no power in it.
RMA 1-0 BAR (33')
- 09:17 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Madrid with momentum, RMA 1-0 BAR (27')
Barcelona seems to be struggling against Madrid's momentum. Mbappe is on fire at the moment and is creating chances after chances.
RMA 1-0 BAR (27')
- 09:11 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Mbappe scores, RMA 1-0 BAR (21')
Goal! Madrid have breached the Barce defence as Mbappe produces an incredible finish to give Real Madrid an early 1-0 lead at home. Mbappe's run completely deceived the defenders, and there was no chance for Szczesny.
RMA 1-0 BAR (21')
- 09:07 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Barca eye first chance
Still no big chance for Barca in these early minutes of the match. They are looking calm with Pedri ruling the midfield again, but have lost possession a few times.
RMA 0-0 BAR (17')
- 09:02 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Goal ruled out, RMA 0-0 BAR (12')
Mbappe found the back of the net in an emphatic style with a banger of a shot. However, the goal has been ruled out due to offside. Match still remains goalless at the Bernabeu.
RMA 0-0 BAR (12')
- 08:58 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Barca in possession, RMA 0-0 BAR (9')
Barcelona have calmed things down after early attacks from Madrid. The visitors have the ball in possession for the past few minutes.
RMA 0-0 BAR (9')
- 08:54 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Penalty ruled out, RMA 0-0 BAR (4')
Penalty was given on the field, but it has been ruled out after the VAR check, as there was no foul from Lamine on Vini Jr inside the box.
RMA 0-0 BAR (4')
- 08:43 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: La Liga standings
Real Madrid (1st): 24 points and 8 wins in 9 matches
Barcelona (2nd): 22 points and 7 wins in 9 matches
- 08:41 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Head To Head
Matches: 260
Real Madrid: 105
Barcelona: 104
Draws: 52
- 08:34 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Lamine's controversial statement
Ahead of the much-awaited La Liga clash, Barcelona's star forward Lamine Yamal came up with a controversial statement to trigger the heat.
"Yes, they rob [a reference to refereeing decisions]; they complain; they do things..."
- 08:28 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: No Flick for Barca
Head coach Hansi Flick will not be present on the bench for Barcelona, having received a one-match suspension for being sent off during Barcelona’s previous game against Girona on Matchday 10 of La Liga.
- 08:25 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Real Madrid bench
Lunin, Carvajal, Endrick, Rodrygo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gonzalo Garcia, Asencio, Dani Ceballos, Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, F. Mendy, Mastantuono
- 08:23 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Barcelona's bench
Ronaldo Araujo, Marc Casado, Gerard Martin, Marc Bernal, Jofre, Dro, Roony Bardghji, A.Fernandez, Kochen, Eder Aller, Xavi Espart
- 08:22 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Starting XIs
Real Madrid: Courtois (gk), Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Carrera, Tchouameni, Guler, Camavinga, Bellingham, Vini Jr, Mbappe
Barcelona: Szczesny (gk), Balde, Cubarsi, Ferran, Pedri, Lamine, Rashford, Fermin, De Jong, Kounde, Eric
- 08:21 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Score: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match from the Santiago Bernabeu. This is the first El Clasico of the season as both rivals teams face-off for the dominance at the top of the standings. Stay tuned for all the updates.