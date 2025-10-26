Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights, La Liga El Clasico Updates: Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 in this season's first El Clasico in the ongoing La Liga 2025-26 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. They extended their dominance at the top of the standings.

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham scored for the Los Blancos, whereas Barcelona's only goal came through Fermin Lopez. All three goals were scored in the first half. On the back of nine wins and 27 points, Madrid stands at the top after 10 games. Barcelona, on the other hand, remained second despite their second defeat of the season. Their star midfielder Pedri got the red card and is all set to miss their next league game.

Mbappe remains the leading goal-scorer in the league with 11 goals under his belt. After the match, a few of the Madrid players, including skipper Dani Carvajal, were involved in a verbal altercation with Lamine Yamal for the youngster's pre-match controversial statement on the hosts.

Madrid will next face Valencia on Sunday, whereas Barcelona will be up against Elche in a home game against Elche.