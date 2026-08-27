UEFA is set to withdraw its threat to boycott FIFA competitions after receiving assurances that Gianni Infantino's controversial plan to sell stakes in major FIFA events, including the World Cup, will not be revived.

The development comes just weeks after UEFA and all 55 of its member associations unanimously rejected FIFA's proposed private-investment plan and threatened to boycott FIFA-sanctioned tournaments if the proposal went ahead.

ALSO READ: Aleksander Ceferin Ends FIFA President Rumours, Rules Out Bid To Replace Infantino

UEFA Set To End Boycott Threat

According to reports, UEFA members are expected to formally lift the boycott threat at a meeting in Monaco on Thursday, ahead of the UEFA Champions League league-phase draw.

The decision follows assurances from FIFA that the controversial proposal will not be brought back.

The move would allow European teams to take part in upcoming FIFA competitions, including the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Poland, which begins on September 5.

The boycott threat had created the possibility of a major confrontation between the two most powerful bodies in world football.

What Was Infantino's World Cup Plan?

The dispute began after Infantino backed a proposal to create a commercial entity known as FIFA Forward Enterprises and bring in private investors.

The plan reportedly involved selling more than 20% of the new venture and raising around $4.2 billion.

UEFA strongly opposed the proposal, arguing that football's most important competitions should not be treated as financial assets without greater transparency and consultation with the game's stakeholders.

Infantino eventually shelved the plan amid widespread opposition.

UEFA, however, initially maintained that simply abandoning the proposal was not enough. The organisation wanted guarantees that similar attempts to bring private ownership into FIFA competitions would not happen again.

Pressure On Infantino Remains

Although the boycott dispute appears to be moving towards a resolution, UEFA's wider concerns about Infantino's leadership remain.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has publicly criticised the abandoned plan and said he has lost confidence in the FIFA president. Čeferin has also ruled out challenging Infantino himself in FIFA's 2027 presidential election, although opposition to Infantino's leadership continues to grow.