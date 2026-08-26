Cristiano Ronaldo was furious after being substituted at half-time during Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash against Al Ettifaq. Television cameras captured the Portugal superstar’s animated reaction going towards the bench.

Al Nassr suffered a big loss in the opening minutes after goalkeeper Bento was shown a straight red card in the 12th minute.

The Brazilian shot-stopper brought down Moussa Dembélé while attempting to clear the ball, leaving Al Nassr with 10 men for the majority of the game.

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The numerical disadvantage quickly put the reigning Saudi Pro League champions under pressure. They found themselves two goals behind by the half-time whistle.

Ronaldo, who started the game as captain, was clearly frustrated by the situation.

Cameras showed the 41-year-old gesturing angrily before taking off his captain's armband following Bento's dismissal.

Ronaldo Substituted At Half-Time

With Al Nassr trailing by two goals and down to 10 men, new head coach Ange Postecoglou made a bold tactical decision at the interval by taking Ronaldo off.

The decision was not well accepted by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Ronaldo appeared visibly angry as he made his way towards the bench, with his frustration directed towards the Al Nassr technical area.

🚨| Halftime drama! Cristiano Ronaldo reacted angrily after being substituted OUT in the 𝟰𝟲𝘁𝗵 minute. 😳🟡🔵🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/tOMk28qZ6h — FÚTBOL HUB (@FutbolHub_) August 25, 2026

His reaction quickly went viral on social media, with fans debating Postecoglou's decision to remove the team's biggest attacking threat despite the side needing goals.

However, what initially looked like a controversial decision eventually turned into a tactical masterstroke.