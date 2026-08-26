Pakistan will host the 14th edition of the South Asian Games from April 3 to 11 next year in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar after a delay of six years.

In a recent meeting held in Islamabad, the South Asian Olympic Council (SAOC) approved the dates and venues of the multi-sport event of the South Asian region.

The Games were initially to be held in 2021, but were postponed several times due to various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic, before the proposed dates were pushed back by a month again from March to April next year.

Pakistan will host the Games 23 years after it last staged the regional meet in Islamabad in 2004.

The SAOC took the decision at its Executive Committee meeting held in Islamabad on Sunday under the chairmanship of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Arif Saeed, who is also president of the South Asian body.

The meeting, while reviewing preparations for the Games, approved three cities -- Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar -- to the event. Representatives from Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka attended the meeting in person.

The officials later inspected proposed sporting venues in Islamabad.

Will India participate in the South Asian Games?

A POA official confirmed that India’s representative participated in the meeting via video link. But he conceded that until now there is no confirmation that India will send its contingent to Islamabad given the political relations between the two countries.