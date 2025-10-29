Recently, Amazon revealed a new 4K streaming option for Indian consumers: Fire TV Stick 4K Select. Targeting people on a budget who want performance at the heart of it, the device boasts support for 4K HDR playback, a new quad-core processor, and Alexa voice control in the living room. With new hardware features, including the new Vega OS platform, Amazon intends to take the streaming experience for Indians further.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Price in India and Availability The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select can be purchased for Rs. It can be found online and offline through channels like Amazon, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, including Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Retail stores.

That price makes it the least expensive 4K streaming Stick in Amazon's Fire TV lineuphere in the UK. Performance and Software Powered by a 1.7GHz quad-core processor – the fastest out of all Fire TV Sticks launched in India – the Fire TV Stick 4K Max also promises quicker app loading, easier navigation and improved response times during streaming sessions.

The device is powered by Amazon’s new Vega Operating System, designed to improve performance and ease use for a smoother streaming experience. Entertainment and Connectivity The Fire TV Stick 4K Select is compatible with 4K Ultra HD streaming and HDR10+, so you can experience your favourite content with stunning picture quality, brightness, contrast and colour that were meant to be. It comes with an HDMI input that supports HDCP 2.2 to work well with the vast majority of new TVs.

It supports content from popular streaming services, even Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5 among others, on users' handheld devices. Fire TV Ambient Experience The device brings the Fire TV Ambient Experience to India for the first time. When your TV isn't in use, it can double as a digital art display that displays more than 2,000 curated works of art and photos as screensavers.

Alexa Voice Control and Smart Home Integration Comes with Alexa Voice Remote to easily find and launch your favourite movies and TV shows, play music and more – or ask for information, weather, news and more. It can even control compatible smart home devices, including lights, fans, and air conditioners, so it acts as a hub for an internet of things-connected home.