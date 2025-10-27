Apple is reportedly working on a major thermal upgrade for the next-generation iPad Pro, expected to launch in spring 2027. According to insights shared in Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, the upcoming flagship tablet could feature a vapour chamber cooling system, helping maintain peak performance without overheating — a feature already seen in the iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

Better Performance with Improved Cooling Vapour chamber technology has been created to increase heat dissipation and decrease performance throttling during demanding tasks like video editing, gaming or advanced multitasking. This would allow the iPad Pro to remain both powerful and quietly efficient while maintaining its slim design -- perhaps even slimmer than its predecessor, the iPad Air!

ALSO READ: New WhatsApp Scam Targets Users With Fake ‘RTO Challan’ File, Steals Banking Data Apple previously upgraded heat management in the M4 iPad Pro with a copper heatsink that vented heat through the Apple logo. While that helped to some extent, it still wasn’t enough for Apple’s long-term performance goals, especially as the device continues to evolve into a true laptop alternative.

Powered by the M6 Chip The upcoming iPad Pro could be powered by the M6 chip made using TSMC’s 2-nanometre manufacturing technology. It is expected that the M6-based chip will first appear in Macs at the end of next year before also appearing in iPad models. These high-efficiency chips will combine the latest thermal management technologies with performance enhancements in one chip, such that high performance is achieved while also achieving battery efficiency and a thinner design.

Future Devices Could Benefit Too If the new vapour chamber system proves successful, Apple may bring the same passive cooling upgrade to other fanless devices — including future MacBook Air models. This approach could help sustain higher performance levels without requiring additional cooling fans.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 9 Gets Massive Price Cut On Flipkart: Now Under ₹52,500! When Will It Arrive? Apple typically refreshes their iPad Pro series every 18 months, with an anticipated launch in spring 2027 – still some time off! Recently though, India saw the introduction of an iPad Pro with an M5 chip, which is an important milestone towards more powerful future generations of iPad Pros.

Why This Upgrade Matters As Apple brings iPads closer to desktop-class performance, proper thermal management becomes essential. Reports indicate that Apple's M5 chip in its 14-inch MacBook Pro may throttle under extreme workloads despite having an active cooling fan installed; vapour chambers could help alleviate such problems in future models.

If these changes become reality, the new iPad Pro could set a new standard in tablet performance – offering an ultra-thin design combined with powerful performance that keeps cool under pressure.