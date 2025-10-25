Google’s Gemini app is getting smarter at handling your creative workload. The new Canvas tool can now transform any uploaded file — be it a research paper, report, or even a rough draft — into a fully structured presentation in seconds.

Here’s the thing: you just upload a document or give Gemini a short text prompt, and it builds a themed slide deck complete with sections, visuals, and pre-applied formatting. Once generated, you can export the draft directly to Google Slides for final tweaks — meaning no more starting from a blank slide.

Rollout and Availability

The feature is already rolling out to Gemini personal and Workspace accounts. According to early reports on Reddit, some Pro subscribers are getting access first, with a wider release expected soon for free-tier users.

A Step Beyond Text Creation

This update builds on what Canvas introduced earlier this year — a workspace for writing and refining text using Gemini. Now, it goes beyond writing by turning those drafts into ready-to-present decks, streamlining the workflow for students, professionals, and teams alike.