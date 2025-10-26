Google recently launched its Home app version 4.1 again, and this release was the first major upgrade since the noticeable redesign. This version of the app focuses on stability, performance, and user experience improvements based on feedback from early adopters.

Key Fixes and Improvements

Ask Home expansion: Google has expanded access to its conversational “Ask Home” feature for more Google Home Premium subscribers, allowing voice-driven summaries and queries about your smart home.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong Scientists Develop Transparent Solar Cells That Turn Windows Into Power Generators

Improved scrolling performance: The Home tab, especially for users with multiple smart cameras added to Favourites, now scrolls more smoothly and responsively on iOS.

More accurate light controls: On Android, the “All on” button in the Lights section now properly greys out when not all connected lights are turned on — fixing a long-standing UI bug.

Clearer Home Brief titles: An issue where Ask Home displayed incorrect timestamps (like calling yesterday’s summary “today’s Home Brief”) has been resolved.

Wider Early Access Availability

Google has gradually been expanding Early Access for new Home app features, currently active in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland, with users receiving email invitations once accepted into the programme.