Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G is soon going to mark its debut in India, the company announced on Thursday. The device will go on sale via the e-commerce platform Flipkart and is confirmed to be launched in four colour options. Last month in select global markets, the Infinix Hot 70 Pro was launched with a 6,000 mAh battery, a 6.78-inch screen and a Dimensity 7100 chipset and a unique Active Matrix Cube (AMC) for notifications.

ALSO READ: Ever Wonder What Data Your SIM Card Actually Stores? It's Not What Most People Think When Will It Launch In India? The Hong Kong-based smartphone maker has said that the Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G is going to mark its debut in India in the first week of September. The smartphone can then be bought from the company's dedicated India website or Flipkart. The confirmed colourways are Dive Blue, Mirage Green, Silk Glow Purple and Thermo Orange.

Each colour of the device comes with a distinct feature, like the Thermo Orange colour can change colours with temperature changes, and the Silk Glow purple shade changes with motion. The Dive blue colour has a matte finish, while the Mirage Green transforms during nighttime. The brand is showcasing these colours in the image it posted.

Specs And Features Another interesting feature of the device is the LED dot-matrix display that can be seen below its camera modules, which the company calls the Active Matrix Cube (AMC). This display showcases notifications like music, gaming, texts, battery and charging status and more.

ALSO READ: Qualcomm Teases 'Dual 8 Elites': Will We See Two Snapdragon Flagship Chips At The 2026 Summit? The device has an IPS LCD display which is 6.76 inches and running inside is a MediaTek Dimensity D7100 chipset. As far as the camera is concerned, the device has an 8 MP front shooter for selfies, and at the rear it comes with a 50 MP lens. The device comes in 5,600 mAh or 6,000 mAh options and has 45W wired charging support. While for water and dust resistance, it comes with an IP68 rating.

Currently, the device has made it to the shelves of select global markets, like Nigeria and comes in an 8+256GB RAM and storage variant.