Qualcomm Dual 8 Elites: Qualcomm is all set to host its Snapdragon Summit in the upcoming month, and the company's latest flagship chips are on the anvil for a reveal this time. Before the official showcase, Qualcomm has teased the upcoming mobile platforms. There is no official announcement on what the chips will be called, but they are expected to be launched carrying the name Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, and these will power the upcoming era of Android smartphones globally.

ALSO READ: Looking For A Smartphone Under ₹30,000? Motorola Moto G Max With Massive 7,000mAh Battery Is Now On Sale The Qualcomm Teaser Taking to X(Twitter), the company has showcased a 42-second teaser video that ushers in the coming of its latest flagship chipsets and carries the taglines "Dual 8 Elites" and "twice the option". This makes it quite evident that the company is going to reveal two chipsets this year. Apart from the latest connectivity apparatus and AI features, the video also confirms that the silicon will have "extraordinary" GPU performance that aids "immersive" gaming.

The next chapter of the agentic AI era begins at #SnapdragonSummit.



When Two Changes the Game. See the reveal on September 22. pic.twitter.com/4S1SSvJ1fk — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) August 19, 2026 In its post, the company also goes ahead with the caption " The next chapter of agentic AI begins" This means that the company and the smartphone industry are both going forward with more enhanced development of agentic AI processes, making it a part of our daily lives.

Both chips will come after the current flagship processors the company currently hold which is the Snapdragon 8Elite Gen 5, which was revealed last year at the Snapdragon Summit itself. Chipsets Recently Spotted On Benchmarks The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip was recently glimpsed at the AnTuTu benchmark, with an overall total of 48,35,412 points. On AnTuTu's CPU Arithmetic Operations test, the chip scored 3,20,633 points, and on the Commonly Used Algorithms test, it scored 3,18,984 points. It is believed that the chipsets will be manufactured on TSMC's 2nm process and could also be employing the use of Qualcomm's latest 2+3+3 Oryon CP architecture.

As far as the GPU is concerned, the higher Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 is rumoured to run on the Adreno 850 GPU, and the Adreno 845 is expected to be featured in Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. ALSO READ: Preparing For JEE Or NEET? How Google's New Quiz Feature Can Help Students When Is the Summit and What Devices Will They Power? The 2026 Snapdragon Summit by Qualcomm is slated to take place from September 22 to September 24 in Maui, Hawaii. As of now, the official name and details of the device still remain under wraps, but it is expected that the processors will power the next generation of Android flagship devices, like the iQOO 16, OnePlus 16, Xiaomi 17 series and Galaxy S27 Ultra, just to name a few.