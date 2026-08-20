Moto G Max Launched: Motorola's Moto G Max is now out for sale in India, and this is the latest G series phone from the smartphone maker, which was introduced last week. This phone is also the company's second device that has the 'Max' branding on it, with the other being the Motorola Edge 70 Max, which was revealed last month.

The device has a Snapdragon chip inside with Android 16 software out of the box. Moto G Max also boasts a 7,000 mAh battery and also supports 30W wired charging. Let's dive in to take a detailed look at features, prices and more.

ALSO READ: Jio ₹299 Plan Vs Airtel ₹349 Plan: Which Recharge Is Best With 28 Days Validity? Moto G Max Specs And Features Inside as discussed above, the device comes with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, which is coupled with LPDDR5x 6GB memory, and for storage it has 128GB UFS 3.1. There is one more feature here that is its virtual RAM, which is expandable up to 24GB with Motorola's RAM Boost feature and will use storage as its virtual RAM space.

Moto G Max comes with a 6.72-inch display and is a Full HD+ LCD screen which can support up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a 120 Hz touch sampling rate. As far as brightness is concerned, it has 1,050nits peak brightness (HBM), and the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

As for the battery department, the device has a 7,000 mAh battery backed by 30W TurboPower charging, and the claims are that it can support 63 hours of battery life on a single charge. The colourways in which the device comes are Pantone certified and are Pantone Alaskan Blue, Pantone Malaga, and Pantone Stargazer

Camera This device comes with a 50MP rear camera, which is a Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, which is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 32 MP camera for selfies. Software and Connectivity The Moto G Max is a dual Nano SIM device and runs on Motorola's Android 16-based Hello UI. The company has promised two major OS updates paired with three years of security updates. The device has a wide array of connectivity features with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1. There GPS as well as a 3.5 mm audio jack. This device also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for interactivity.

Ratings And durability The device comes with the MIL-STD-810H durability standard, and as far as dust and water protection is concerned, the device has an IP64 rating. ALSO READ: Preparing For JEE Or NEET? How Google's New Quiz Feature Can Help Students Moto G Max offers And Pricing This device will cost you Rs 27,999 for the only available variant, which is 6+128GB RAM and storage. Motorola is also offering a ₹3000 bank cashback offer, and the device is also offering an exchange offer and comes with a no-cost EMI option as well.

Apart from this, other benefits include 5,000 GB Jio cloud storage for 18 months as well as a Google Gemini Pro subscription. The device is available to purchase on the e-commerce website Flipkart. Right now, with some bank offers, you can bring down the price of the device, and that can bring the effective cost to ₹26,599 on Flipkart.