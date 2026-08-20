Airtel Vs Jio Plans: When it comes to budget mid-tier plans, Jio's ₹299 plan and Airtel's ₹349 plan come to mind. Jio has said that it will continue with its ₹299 plan while introducing a new Jio Prime Membership plan, which costs ₹300. Airtel, on the other hand, has discontinued its ₹299 plan and introduced the above-mentioned plan, which is its base plan now.

ALSO READ: Is WhatsApp Introducing A Feature That Will Let You Expand Photos To 9:16 Format? What Report Suggests There are many similarities between the plans, like calling validity and data, but a few features are different that target two very different types of users. Jio offers the latest AI benefits, but Airtel is taking a different approach and is providing Apple Music and Adobe Express Premium subscriptions. If you are also wondering which one to get, then this article is for you.

Airtel's ₹349 Plan Explained This plan comes with unlimited calls, 100 SMS and 2GB of daily data for 28 days. Apart from this, you will also get 5G unlimited data where Airtel's 5G network is available, and this plan will cost you ₹12.5 per day.

Along with these basic features, it will also come with 6 months of Apple Music and 12 months of Adobe Express Premium, free Hello Tunes and The Safe Network. Keeping safety in mind for its users, it also provides spam and fraud protection.

Jio's ₹299 Plan Explained Jio, on the other hand, is taking a very different approach here. The ₹299 prepaid plan is valid for 28 days, so you’re effectively spending around Rs. 10.7 per day. In return, you get 1.5GB of data every day, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

The bigger attraction, though, is the Google Gemini Pro subscription bundled with the plan. Jio is offering 18 months of Gemini Pro, which is worth ₹35,100, along with 5,000GB of cloud storage and other AI features. Which Is Best For You, Jio Or Airtel? Both the plans look similar on paper, with the basic services looking the same; what makes a difference here is the additional offerings both of them are giving. If cloud storage is important for you, then Jio steals the deal here with its ₹299 plan, and it is also ₹50 cheaper overall.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Gameplay And Full Map Leaked With Unknown Extra Location; Six-Star Wanted Level Coming Back? But that's not it; Airtel comes with a higher daily data limit that stands at 2GB per day, and it is useful for users who want more data. Apart from that, there is an Adobe Express Premium subscription as well as Apple Music for 12 and 6 months, respectively, which makes it attractive for content users and creators. So finally, the decision will depend on what your priorities are and whether a lower price tag is also something that you might consider.