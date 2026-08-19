WhatsApp might be working on some new AI-powered features for Android and might soon let users expand images in a 9:16 format. This feature could make its way to the drawing editor screen directly, and Meta AI could then expand those photos by generating content around them. This feature might be available in both status updates and chats.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Gameplay And Full Map Leaked With Unknown Extra Location; Six-Star Wanted Level Coming Back? WhatsApp To Launch Photo Expansion Through AI According to Wabetainfo, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is working on a new AI-powered feature which could make its way to the drawing editor, allowing users to make photos in 9:16 format by expanding them with the use of Meta AI. The feature was reportedly spotted in the 2.26.33.2 WhatsApp beta for Android.

The feature will supposedly support both chats and status updates; however, whether the two versions will come out at the same time or one after another is not completely sure. If reports are true, it could make its way first to Status Updates and later to Chats. This new update can be useful for standard full-size screens, which have a 9:16 ratio. This feature could soon be seen with beta testers in a future update.

ALSO READ: Realme P4s 5G Launch Date Revealed, Key Features Like MediaTek Chipset And 8,000mAh Battery Confirmed This feature is said to be available in the drawing editor alongside animate and other background options; the screenshots showcasing the feature reveals according to the report. After the user is done selecting the image in the tool, Meta AI will be able to analyse the image and create new content around its edges that will fit the said 9:16 format. Users will be able to reapply changes if they are not satisfied.

Apart from this, WhatsApp might be testing more features as well, and if reports are true, it might be working on a chat themes feature as well, with animated wallpapers for iOS users. Recently, the poll feature also recived and update, and @all mention was also introduced.