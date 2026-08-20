Google Search test prep tools: Sundar Pichai, Google's chief, has brought to the fore a quiz, but what for? This new quiz can help students who are preparing for various exams like SAT and ACT, as well as JEE and NEET, right from the Search Bar itself. This new feature has been brought to light through a post as Google has announced that it is introducing new education features across Search, Gemini, YouTube and other tools as the new school year approaches.

ALSO READ: Jio ₹299 Plan Vs Airtel ₹349 Plan: Which Recharge Is Best With 28 Days Validity? This new update takes into account a broader perspective and that is to clear concepts for students and understanding hard concepts that might confuse students in exams. In the post shared by Pichai, there are is a broad list of exams that students can search for before giving the test and those include SAT, ACT, AP, ENEM, GRE, JEE, LSAT, MCAT and NEET.

Not Just Search But Gemini Gets New Tools Gemini is also getting a student hub, and this feature is there to help students organise their learning and studies and also access Gemini's learning tools, all stacked in one place. One feature to look out for here is study notebooks, and this works on diagnosis basis, where it can help the student in identifying the areas where they are strong and where they lag behind. For this, Gemini can help in making shorter study plans based on personalised goals of a student. Another aspect here is Deep Research reports that students can use via Gemini Live on the go.

What's New With Google Search? The official announcement states that students will be able to use search like a quiz itself, and that applies to any subject and standardised tests that come with it. With this, the tech giant is also going to introduce interactive visuals that can help students get a grip on difficult subjects. Apart from that Google lens will also come to the aid of students and will offer step-by-step learning support.

With these tools, Google aims to make learning both inside and outside the classroom useful and easy. ALSO READ: Poco M8x 5G: Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, 7,900mAh Battery And HyperOS 3 Confirmed Ahead Of August 21 India Launch Google Is Out With AI Plans As Well For eligible college students, Google is also releasing AI-related benefits. Google AI Pro is on offer for eligible college students in the US for free, and that comes with access to Gemini Spark, 5TB storage and higher usage limits.

Students outside the US can get the same benefits with some alterations, such as a storage limit of 400GB. With this, Google will also offer Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium at a discount in these markets.