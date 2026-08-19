Poco is soon going to launch its latest handset, the Poco M8x 5G, with its launch date falling on August 21 at 12 PM IST. The smartphone will make its way to customers through the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Before the launch, the company has confirmed a few key details, like its colourways and the processor, which is the Snapdragon 4 series silicon, with a 7,900 mAh battery as well. Let's take a look at what has been confirmed so far.

Poco M8x 5G Features and Specs Poco has revealed a few more details about the M8x 5G ahead of its India launch, including the phone's colours, design, software and battery capabilities. ALSO READ: Is WhatsApp Introducing A Feature That Will Let You Expand Photos To 9:16 Format? What Report Suggests As saiid above it will have the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, which is an octacore silicon built on a 4nm process, claims suggest that it can launch apps 43 per cent faster. The AnTuTu score is 6,30,000, as claimed. The Poco M8x 5G will come in Black, Blue and Leather Green. The latter will have a vegan leather finish, while all three variants will feature a flat middle frame with a metallic finish. Poco is also giving the phone a quad-curved back panel.

The phone will run HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. Poco says it will get four Android version upgrades and six years of security updates, so buyers can expect to keep using it for quite a while. The display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and will also support Wet Touch 2.0, which should help with touch response when your fingers are wet.

The M8x 5G will also carry an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. ALSO READ: GTA 6 Gameplay And Full Map Leaked With Unknown Extra Location; Six-Star Wanted Level Coming Back? Then there is the battery. Poco is putting a huge 7,900mAh battery inside the phone and claims it can last for up to three days on a single charge. According to the company, that translates to up to 35 hours of social media use, 27 days of messaging, 13 hours of GPS navigation or 64 hours of music playback. As far as variants are concerned, it has 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

Charging is handled by 45W wired fast charging, while the phone will also support 22.5W reverse wired charging. So, in a pinch, the M8x 5G can also be used to charge another compatible device.