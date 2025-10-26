Instagram has added a long-requested feature called Watch History that enables users to keep track of all the Reels they have watched. The feature addresses a common pain point: If you wanted to rewatch a Reel previously, you had to save it or send it to yourself — which could be challenging now that Instagram drops recommendations for relevant accounts and content into the bottom of your home screen instead of sending them through direct messages. Now, all that information is available in one place.

Key Features of Watch History Sort and Filter: Users can filter Reels to see them sorted from newest to oldest or from oldest to newest. You can also filter for specific dates, date ranges or accounts that posted the Reel.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s Starlink Sets Up Indian Ground Network For Satellite Internet Rollout: But Security Comes First Control History: Reels can be deleted in either bulk or individually to manage your watch history. Current limitations: For now, Watch History only contains Reels from the last 30 days. How to Access Watch History 1. Open Settings on your Instagram account. 2. Tap Your Activity. 3. Click Watch History to view previously watched Reels. Context and Related Updates Instagram follows rivals like YouTube and TikTok, which have long had features that let users track their watch history. The new feature, which effectively layers filters onto your feed posts, is in addition to other Reels-focused updates that we’ve seen recently:

Repost Public Reels: You can now repost other people's public content for your followers. Tab Reels Feed: Public content that friends liked, created or reposted is available here. Reel Length Extended: Now up to 3 minutes from 15 seconds or up to 60 seconds. ALSO READ: OpenAI Developing Generative Music Tool To Create Tracks From Text And Audio AI-Enhanced Dubbing: Reels can now be automatically dubbed and lip-synced to music available in Hindi, Portuguese, English and Spanish. As Instagram beefs up Reels features, Watch History is a nifty inclusion for users and creators who want to find and keep track of their favourite content.