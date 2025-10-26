There were privacy concerns that people have addressed to Microsoft for their Gaming Copilot feature. This feature will be released as a public beta on Windows 11 via Xbox Game Bar. Using this feature will allow gamers to interact with AI for assistance during the gameplay. People raised questions about how it handles the screenshots and in-game data.

What Gaming Copilot Actually Does Microsoft reports that Gameplay screenshots are only ever taken when an individual is actively engaging with Gaming Copilot to assist the AI in understanding game context and providing more relevant responses. Microsoft emphasises that these screenshots do not send these to training AI models.

The controversy began when a ResetEra user noticed network traffic suggesting that in-game actions were being sent to Microsoft's servers, raising alarm over potential AI training from private gameplay, including NDA-protected titles. The user claimed that the feature screenshots everything visible and performs OCR on text for AI processing.

Microsoft clarified that the AI only reads screenshots during active use, and it's currently unclear whether these are processed locally or sent externally. Availability and Limitations Age restriction: 18+ System requirements: Works even on PCs without AI NPUs (non-Copilot+ devices) Uninstallation: Gaming Copilot is integrated into Game Bar and cannot be removed directly; removing Game Bar requires PowerShell with admin privileges Users who do not wish to engage with AI screenshot capture and model training features are advised by the company that they can simply disable them altogether. Microsoft's statement underscores its efforts to balance AI utility in gaming with user privacy; Game Bar integration ensures this feature remains embedded deeply within Windows 11.