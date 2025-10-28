Moto X70 Air is getting ready to debut in India following the successful launch of it in China last month. Recently a new teaser was seen that shows a sleek and minimal rear design that signals the launch of this premium smartphone in India.

The teaser also highlights battery performance with its tagline:

“Battery that beats the clock — coming soon.” Moto X70 Air India Launch Timeline Motorola has not yet confirmed any date officially for the launch of the Moto X70 Air’s launch in India. However, sources suggest that possibly the launch will be around 5th November with its Global debut.

Moto X70 Air Specifications (Expected) Here's what Indian buyers can expect if their purchase matches its Chinese version: Feature Specification Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Display 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED, 120 Hz Battery 4,800mAh with 68W wired + 15W wireless charging Software Android 16 (near-stock UI) Rear Cameras Dual 50MP (primary + ultra-wide) Front Camera 50MP Build Ultra-slim at 5.99mm, lightweight at 159g Durability IP68 + IP69 water & dust resistance It is quite slim, making its own place in the slim premium smartphone market when compared to iPhone Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which are currently the cream of the sleek design smartphones Moto X70 Air Price in India (Expected) In China, Moto X70 Air pricing is as follows:

12GB + 256GB — CNY 2,399 (~₹30,000) 12GB + 512GB — CNY 2,699 (~₹33,500) In India we can expect the Moto X70 Air price in India to be quite affordable and be around Rs 35,000 turning up the heat with the competition within its segment. Final Thoughts Moto X70 Air offers stylish performance without compromise with an ultra-slim, premium design, solid hardware, and cutting-edge camera - offering stylish performance without compromise. Pricing and availability details will soon become available.