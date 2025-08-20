The OnePlus 15, the next flagship from the Chinese smartphone maker, is expected to launch later this year with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC and a host of design and performance upgrades.

OnePlus 15 Specs Brief – Expected

The upcoming OnePlus 15 flagship is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, a 165Hz 1.5K display for enhanced gaming, and a new "Moon Rock Black" finish. It may also include a redesigned triple rear camera with a 50MP main sensor and periscope lens, along with a significantly larger 7,000mAh or more battery.