- By Alex David
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 12:12 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
The OnePlus 15, the next flagship from the Chinese smartphone maker, is expected to launch later this year with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC and a host of design and performance upgrades.
OnePlus 15 Specs Brief – Expected
The upcoming OnePlus 15 flagship is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, a 165Hz 1.5K display for enhanced gaming, and a new "Moon Rock Black" finish. It may also include a redesigned triple rear camera with a 50MP main sensor and periscope lens, along with a significantly larger 7,000mAh or more battery.
ALSO READ: MakeMyTrip’s Myra AI Chatbot: Convenience Or Compromise For Travellers?
165Hz Display for High-Performance Gaming
According to recent leaks, the OnePlus 15 will feature a 1.5K resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate, promising smoother visuals and ultra-responsive performance. A performance engine enabling 165FPS gaming is also said to exist on supported titles.
ALSO READ: Apple Starts iPhone 17 Production In India, Launch Expected On September 9
Moon Rock Black Variant & Redesigned Camera Module
The tipster also claims that the OnePlus 15 will launch in a new super black finish called Moon Rock Black. Previous leaks suggest the device could sport a redesigned triple rear camera module with a 50MP main sensor and a periscope telephoto lens for enhanced zoom capabilities.
Big Battery Upgrade
One of the biggest upgrades may lie within its battery capacity. Reports indicate that the OnePlus 15 may contain at least 7,000mAh of capacity compared to its predecessor, promising more usage from one charge than ever before.