Oppo has officially lifted the curtain on its latest flagship lineup — the Find X9 series, featuring the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. The new smartphones promise a serious leap in imaging, performance, and battery life, with both models built around the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and running ColorOS 16.

Oppo says the Find X9 series focuses on “advanced imaging and performance technologies”, a continuation of its flagship legacy. The lineup will go on sale globally in early November and is confirmed to arrive in India next month, available through official Oppo outlets, authorised retailers, and partner carriers.

The Oppo Find X9 will be available in three configurations—12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB—starting at EUR 999 (around Rs 1,02,800). The Find X9 Pro, offered in a single 16GB + 512GB model, is priced at EUR 1,299 (around Rs 1,33,600).

Cameras Built with Hasselblad The headline feature of the Find X9 lineup is its Hasselblad co-engineered camera system. The Find X9 packs a triple 50MP setup — a Sony LYT-808 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide with autofocus, and a 50MP periscope telephoto using Sony’s LYT600.

The Find X9 Pro pushes this further with a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto camera, offering 3x optical zoom and macro shots at a 10cm focus range. It’s paired with a large 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-828 main sensor for superior light capture and detail.

Both devices use Oppo’s LUMO Image Engine, designed to boost clarity, colour accuracy, and dynamic range while optimising system efficiency. They also support 4K Motion Photos, 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision HDR, and LOG video recording with ACES certification for professional-grade colour grading.

Power, Performance, and Battery Under the hood, the Find X9 series runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, built using TSMC’s 3nm process. It features an all-big-core CPU that delivers 32% faster performance while cutting peak power draw by over half. The new Arm G1-Ultra GPU and MediaTek NPU 990 handle AI and graphics-heavy tasks with ease, backed by a custom vapour chamber cooling system.

Battery life is another highlight. The Find X9 packs a 7,025mAh cell, while the Find X9 Pro gets a massive 7,500mAh battery, both using Oppo’s third-generation silicon-carbon technology. Oppo claims the batteries retain over 80% capacity even after five years. Charging is equally fast, with 80W SUPERVOOC wired, 50W AIRVOOC wireless, and 10W reverse wireless support.

Display, Design, and Software Both the phones have flat-edged bodies, extremely thin bezels, and 120 Hz displays that top out at 3600 nits of brightness. They're also rugged, with IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications for dust resistance and protection against water.

On the software side, ColorOS 16 introduces a handful of new AI-based features — AI Mind Space for spontaneous content capture, AI Recorder for self-summarising and titling, and AI Portrait Glow for night mode shots. The new O+ Connect feature enables effortless cross-device sharing with Macs as well as Windows PCs.