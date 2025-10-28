Now that Microsoft is ending support for Windows 10, global PC markets have entered an intense replacement cycle. According to Counterpoint Research data, about 40% of active PCs worldwide still running Windows 10 were active worldwide – prompting organisations and consumers alike into upgrade mode.

Apple was clearly the clear winner in the third quarter of 2025 due to this shift, outperforming most PC manufacturers who also posted gains.

Mac Shipments Surge Amid Windows 10 Dump

Apple's global Mac shipments soared 14.9% year-on-year during Q3 2025, driven by robust sales of its latest MacBook models and growing enterprise adoption.

Among PC makers, the top performers were:

Lenovo — 17.4% growth

Asus — 14.1% growth

HP — 10.3% growth

Dell — slight decline of 0.9%

Collectively, the top five vendors accounted for approximately 75% of global PC shipments during Q2.

Why Are Windows Users Switching to MacBooks?

There are several factors that explain Apple’s gaining momentum:

- Windows 11’s hardware requirements (e.g., TPM 2.0, modern chipsets) left many older Windows 10 systems ineligible for upgrades — making a full switch to MacBooks a cleaner option for many users.

- Apple’s ecosystem has matured: its latest M-series chips, premium build quality, and integrated hardware-software design provide compelling performance, stability, and longevity.

- For business and education buyers especially, the highly optimised Mac platform offers fewer upgrade headaches and better long-term value.

A Broader PC Refresh Push — But AI PCs Yet to Become Mainstream

The global PC market grew by about 8.1% in Q3 2025, largely due to the Windows 10 phase-out and widespread refresh demand from enterprise and educational sectors.