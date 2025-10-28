- By Alex David
Now that Microsoft is ending support for Windows 10, global PC markets have entered an intense replacement cycle. According to Counterpoint Research data, about 40% of active PCs worldwide still running Windows 10 were active worldwide – prompting organisations and consumers alike into upgrade mode.
Apple was clearly the clear winner in the third quarter of 2025 due to this shift, outperforming most PC manufacturers who also posted gains.
Mac Shipments Surge Amid Windows 10 Dump
Apple's global Mac shipments soared 14.9% year-on-year during Q3 2025, driven by robust sales of its latest MacBook models and growing enterprise adoption.
Among PC makers, the top performers were:
Lenovo — 17.4% growth
Asus — 14.1% growth
HP — 10.3% growth
Dell — slight decline of 0.9%
Collectively, the top five vendors accounted for approximately 75% of global PC shipments during Q2.
Why Are Windows Users Switching to MacBooks?
There are several factors that explain Apple’s gaining momentum:
- Windows 11’s hardware requirements (e.g., TPM 2.0, modern chipsets) left many older Windows 10 systems ineligible for upgrades — making a full switch to MacBooks a cleaner option for many users.
- Apple’s ecosystem has matured: its latest M-series chips, premium build quality, and integrated hardware-software design provide compelling performance, stability, and longevity.
- For business and education buyers especially, the highly optimised Mac platform offers fewer upgrade headaches and better long-term value.
A Broader PC Refresh Push — But AI PCs Yet to Become Mainstream
The global PC market grew by about 8.1% in Q3 2025, largely due to the Windows 10 phase-out and widespread refresh demand from enterprise and educational sectors.
PC makers are increasingly promoting systems with neural processing units (NPUs) and other AI-oriented features – but according to Counterpoint, these AI PCs have not yet become major drivers of purchase decisions.
Most buyers are still prioritising reliability, performance and future-proofing, rather than AI readiness alone — which also plays into Apple’s favour with its stable macOS platform and long-term hardware support.
Final Thoughts
Apple is reaping significant dividends from Windows 10 support's expiry, thanks to an upgrade wave prompted by this significant decision by users to upgrade. While traditional PC manufacturers continue their growth due to general refresh cycles, Apple's steady increase in Mac shipments showcases how its ecosystem strength and hardware-software integration can win users making major switch decisions.