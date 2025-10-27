The Central Government has officially launched Bharat Taxi, the country’s first cooperative taxi-hailing service, aimed at providing a driver-friendly and commuter-focused alternative to private players like Ola and Uber. The initiative is being developed under the Union Ministry of Cooperation in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

With this platform, the government aims to address long-standing public concerns such as high surge pricing, ride cancellations, cleanliness issues, and steep commissions that have impacted both passengers and drivers in existing app-based services.

A Commission-Free Model for Drivers

Bharat Taxi won’t charge as much as private taxi aggregators, which charge around 25% commission per ride. Instead, it will work on a subscription basis, where the drivers will keep all the earnings and will just pay a small daily, weekly or monthly fee to the cooperative.