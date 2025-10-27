- By Alex David
- Mon, 27 Oct 2025 10:14 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
The Central Government has officially launched Bharat Taxi, the country’s first cooperative taxi-hailing service, aimed at providing a driver-friendly and commuter-focused alternative to private players like Ola and Uber. The initiative is being developed under the Union Ministry of Cooperation in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).
With this platform, the government aims to address long-standing public concerns such as high surge pricing, ride cancellations, cleanliness issues, and steep commissions that have impacted both passengers and drivers in existing app-based services.
A Commission-Free Model for Drivers
Bharat Taxi won’t charge as much as private taxi aggregators, which charge around 25% commission per ride. Instead, it will work on a subscription basis, where the drivers will keep all the earnings and will just pay a small daily, weekly or monthly fee to the cooperative.
The Center believes that this system will help the drivers make greater profits while also providing better services for the customers.
ALSO READ: Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta Announced: Lock Glimpse Feature Introduced For Phone (3a) Series
Pilot Launch in November
The pilot rollout begins in November 2025 in Delhi with:
- 650 taxis
- Owner-drivers only
If successful, a wider rollout will follow in December, expanding to other major urban centres.
Rapid Expansion Roadmap
Government officials have outlined an aggressive expansion plan:
|
Phase
|
Coverage
|
Driver Count
|
Timeline
|
Initial Rollout
|
Major Indian cities
|
5,000
|
Dec 2025
|
Phase 2
|
20 cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Bhopal, Lucknow, Jaipur
|
—
|
2026
|
Phase 3
|
Metro + District HQs + Rural regions
|
1 lakh
|
By 2030
Cooperative Governance Structure
Bharat Taxi will function under Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited, registered in June 2025 with an initial capital of ₹300 crore.
Key leadership:
Chairman: Jayen Mehta, MD — Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul)
Vice Chairman: Rohit Gupta, Deputy MD — National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC)
There will be government supervision, but no private company will have the corporate power, which fits with the cooperative objective.
Why It Matters?
- Fair earnings for drivers
- Cleaner, regulated taxi service for consumers
- Competition for existing dominant players
- Expansion beyond metros into rural India