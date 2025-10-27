- By Alex David
Nothing has begun rolling out the Open Beta of its latest operating system — Nothing OS 4.0 — for the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. The update brings a fresh approach to the lock screen experience with a new feature called Lock Glimpse, alongside a notable shift in Nothing’s software strategy.
Lock Glimpse: Dynamic Lock Screen Experience
The biggest highlight of Nothing OS 4.0 is Lock Glimpse.
Users can activate it by swiping left on the lock screen to access a new panel that refreshes wallpapers dynamically across nine unique categories.
Nothing says Lock Glimpse is:
- Optional — disabled by default
- Designed for everyday personalisation
- Privacy-safe — no personal data is collected when enabled
This aligns with the brand’s stated goal of making smartphones feel more dynamic without compromising user control.
Third-Party Apps Now Included
Nothing has announced a deviation from its previous minimalist approach and announced it will now include an array of third-party apps on certain non-flagship models.
Co-founder Akis Evangelidis explained that these apps are chosen based on:
- Popularity
- Relevance
- Added user convenience — for example, apps improving camera performance or sharing features.
He also noted that Nothing operates on razor-thin margins, so thoughtful software additions help ensure sustainability while keeping device performance high.
The company assures users that:
- All pre-installed apps will be easy to remove
- Users will retain full control over what stays on the device