Nothing has begun rolling out the Open Beta of its latest operating system — Nothing OS 4.0 — for the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. The update brings a fresh approach to the lock screen experience with a new feature called Lock Glimpse, alongside a notable shift in Nothing’s software strategy.

Lock Glimpse: Dynamic Lock Screen Experience

The biggest highlight of Nothing OS 4.0 is Lock Glimpse.

Users can activate it by swiping left on the lock screen to access a new panel that refreshes wallpapers dynamically across nine unique categories.

ALSO READ: Apple May Bring Vapour Chamber Cooling To Next-Gen iPad Pro With M6 Chip

Nothing says Lock Glimpse is:

- Optional — disabled by default

- Designed for everyday personalisation

- Privacy-safe — no personal data is collected when enabled

This aligns with the brand’s stated goal of making smartphones feel more dynamic without compromising user control.

Third-Party Apps Now Included

Nothing has announced a deviation from its previous minimalist approach and announced it will now include an array of third-party apps on certain non-flagship models.

Co-founder Akis Evangelidis explained that these apps are chosen based on:

- Popularity

- Relevance

- Added user convenience — for example, apps improving camera performance or sharing features.

ALSO READ: iQOO 15 India Launch Teased: Expected Release Date, Features, And Design Upgrades

He also noted that Nothing operates on razor-thin margins, so thoughtful software additions help ensure sustainability while keeping device performance high.

The company assures users that:

- All pre-installed apps will be easy to remove

- Users will retain full control over what stays on the device