The iQOO 15 will make its India debut soon. After making its debut in China earlier this year, and thanks to an official teaser released today confirming this date for Indian users as well. Equipped with powerful hardware such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and an enormous 7,000mAh battery capacity - the device promises to replace iQOO 13 as an extremely capable performance phone in India and take performance levels further forward.

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, made an intriguing teaser post on X. He featured a spinwheel where dates kept changing but November remained fixed at 11. Interestingly, however, November 27 appears as the most likely date of launch for iQOO 15 in India.

With the promotion beginning publicly, more launch details should be revealed very soon.

New OriginOS 6 Design Teased

Alongside the phone, the brand also showcased OriginOS 6, based on Android 16. The new UI brings:

- Dynamic Glow effects

- A refreshed home screen and lock screen layout

- Circular icons and curved widgets

- Progressive blur animations

- Better notification stacking

The experience resembles Apple’s Liquid Glass design style — modern, clean, and more fluid.

Atomic Island, similar to Apple's Dynamic Island, stands out as an impressive feature. This system shows real-time alerts and can even be used to control music or manage a stopwatch from its top display area.

iQOO 15 Specifications (Expected in India)

Based on the Chinese model, here is what we expect:

Display

- 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED

- 2K resolution (1,440 × 3,168 pixels)

- Up to 144 Hz refresh rate

- 508 ppi for crisp visuals

Performance

- 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagship SoC

- Adreno 840 GPU

- Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM

- Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage

Cameras

Triple rear setup:

- 50MP main sensor

- 50MP periscope telephoto with 100x digital zoom

- 50MP ultra-wide

Front Camers setup:

- 32MP selfie camera

Battery & Charging

- Huge 7,000mAh battery

- 100W fast wired charging

- 40W wireless charging

Build

- Dimensions: 163.65 × 76.80 × 8.10mm

- Weight: ~221g

- Suspended Deco design

Final Thoughts

The iQOO 15 looks set to make waves in India's flagship smartphone market. Boasting top-tier performance, strong camera capabilities, a large battery and an innovative user experience – its goal is to bring extreme power combined with premium usability.