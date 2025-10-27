The OnePlus 15 series is all set to launch in China today (October 27), the company has also confirmed at the launch event it will unveil the OnePlus Ace 6. And in advance of the official announcement, new reports reveal how much both forthcoming phones will cost — giving fans an early idea of what they can expect.

OnePlus 15 Price Leak The OnePlus 15 will be available in multiple high-end configurations, according to a new leak on Chinese social media platform Weibo as per Gizmochina. What’s surprising is that the leaked pricing was cheaper than previously rumoured.

Here’s the expected pricing: 16GB + 256GB — CNY 4,299 (approx. Rs 53,100) 16GB + 512GB — CNY 4,899 (approx. Rs 60,600) 16GB + 1TB — CNY 5,399 (approx. Rs 66,700) There is also a 12GB + 256GB base model, though pricing for this variant is still undisclosed. ALSO READ: Google Pixel 9 Gets Massive Price Cut On Flipkart: Now Under Rs 52,500! Previous leaks, meanwhile, had painted a very different price—say, in the case of tipster Arsène Lupin, they speculated that the 16GB + 512GB model will retail for GBP 949 (around Rs 1,11,000). Another report suggested that the Indian price will go down between Rs 70,000 and Rs 75,000 for the base variant. The latest leak offers a slightly more budget-friendly perspective.

OnePlus Ace 6 Price Leak The OnePlus Ace 6 also seems available in different storage options, and the rumoured pricing indicates a strong emphasis on gaming and performance for good value. Expected pricing: 12GB + 512GB — CNY 3,099 (approx. Rs 38,300) 16GB + 512GB — CNY 3,399 (approx. Rs 42,000) A base model of 12GB + 256GB has also been rumoured; however, a price for this is still unknown. Launch Event Details The official launch event will take place in China: - 7:00 PM CST (China) - 4:30 PM IST (India) That’s when we’ll see the full list of specs, features and final pricing. ALSO READ: Apple May Bring Vapour Chamber Cooling To Next-Gen iPad Pro With M6 Chip What’s Next? The OnePlus 15 series should deliver significant performance enhancements, impressive display tech and premium camera capabilities. Ace 6, however, could have been priced as a cheaper and powerful alternative. Leaks have suggested the OnePlus fans might get a pleasant surprise after all, with prices being lower than initial expectations. Now all eyes are on the official launch for confirmation. Check back here when the first announcements are made for updates.