OpenAI introduced a new student-focused initiative called ‘Chats for Students in India’ on October 27, designed to help college students use ChatGPT more effectively for studying, upskilling, and campus life. The programme includes 50+ real-world prompts, inspired by how students at top Indian institutes like IIT Madras, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), and Delhi Technical Campus already use the AI tool daily.

This rollout follows the recent India launch of ChatGPT’s Study Mode, further strengthening the platform’s education-first approach in the country.

According to Mary Meeker’s Internet Trends Report 2025, India accounts for 13.5% of global ChatGPT mobile users — the highest share worldwide.

“ChatGPT is now one of the largest learning platforms on the planet. Over 50% of our users in India are under 24, so students form a major audience,” — Leah Belsky, VP of Education, OpenAI

What It Offers: Prompts Designed for Real Student Needs

The ‘Chats for Students in India’ hub organises prompts across key student goals such as:

- Exam preparation

- Class projects

- Skill development

- Decision-making

- Career exploration

Each prompt opens directly inside ChatGPT for a one-click start, making it easier for students to get quick, personalised guidance.

Highlights From the Top Prompt Picks

Here are some of the featured prompts shared by OpenAI:

Plan your career path

“Help me land a software engineering internship at Surfline with milestones and checklists.”

Understand course materials

“Talk through my notes like a study buddy.” (Supports file uploads)

Create a study guide

“Make me a study guide for my exam in [course].”

Turn ideas into prototypes

“Define a proof of concept like a top 1% developer.”

Schedule smarter

“Create a spaced-repetition study plan using my timeframe.”

Free and Accessible for All Students

The platform is free to use for every ChatGPT user in India, including those not on the paid Plus plan. Students can leverage the tool for learning routines, career development, productivity, and even everyday hostel hacks — all within a familiar chat interface.