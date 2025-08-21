- By Alex David
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 12:01 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is revolutionising smartphone experience by merging its signature features with foldable technology. Boasting an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display, this foldable phone combines portability with productivity thanks to Google Tensor G5 processor with Gemini AI enhancements - offering multitasking, creativity and entertainment capability all on one device. Equipped with an advanced camera system, high build quality materials and long battery life; this groundbreaking foldable phone marks the future of mobile technology.
Display and Design
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold offers a dual-screen experience:
- Outer display: 6.4-inch Actua OLED with 1080 x 2364 resolution at 408 PPI and 60-120 Hz refresh rate, featuring 60 Hz to Hz refresh rates
- Inside (unfolded display) is an 8" Super Actua Flex OLED that displays 2076 x 2152 at 373 PPI for 1-120 Hz refresh rates.
Both screens support HDR, 24-bit colour depth and maximum brightness up to 3,000 nits for outdoor clarity.
- Glass: Ultra Thin Glass (inner) + Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (outer)
- Design: Premium aerospace-grade aluminium hinge with satin finish
- Colour: Moonstone
Its slim profile (5.2 mm when unfolded) and durable hinge mechanism make it one of the sleekest foldables on the market.
Performance and Battery
At its heart, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is powered by Google Tensor G5 chip with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, offering lightning-fast performance as well as AI-driven features.
Battery efficiency is ensured with the help of a 5015 mAh battery that provides at least 24+ hours of use, or up to 84 in Extreme Battery Saver mode.
Charging options include:
- 30W USB-C fast charging (sold separately)
- Qi2-certified wireless charging up to 15W
Camera System
Despite its foldable form, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold houses an advanced triple rear camera system:
- 48 MP wide lens with Quad PD autofocus
- 10.5 MP ultra-wide lens with Macro Focus
- 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom
With Super Res Zoom up to 20x and stabilisation on wide and telephoto lenses, the Fold ensures detailed and sharp results.
Front and inner cameras include:
- 10 MP front camera for selfies
- 10 MP inner camera for video calls when unfolded
Key features:
- Night Sight and hands-free astrophotography
- Portrait and Macro modes
- Real Tone for skin accuracy
- AI tools: Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Zoom Enhance, and Auto Best Take
- Dual Screen Preview and Tabletop Mode for creative photography angles
Video Recording
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold supports:
- 4K video at 24/30/60 FPS
- 1080p at 24/30/60 FPS
- 10-bit HDR video
- Cinematic Blur and Pan
- Night Sight timelapse and astrophotography timelapse
- Slow-motion up to 240 FPS
Its AI-powered Video Boost enhances clarity, stabilisation and colour accuracy for cinematic content.
AI and Software
Launching with Android 16, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold integrates Gemini Nano AI for intelligent, on-device processing. Features include:
- Gemini Live and Gemini Apps
- Circle to Search
- Pixel Screenshots with AI insights
- Magic Cue and Call Assist
- Live Translate
With seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates, the device is built to stay relevant long-term.
Security and Sustainability
Equipped with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold ensures privacy through multi-layered security and scam protection. Its IP68 water and dust resistance further adds resilience.
Sustainability commitments include:
- 100% recycled aluminium in housing and hinge
- Battery with recycled cobalt
- Plastic-free packaging
- Use of recycled rare earth elements, copper, gold, tin and tungsten
Connectivity and Audio
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v6 for high-speed connectivity
- Dual SIM (Nano + eSIM)
- USB-C 3.2 for faster transfers
- Stereo speakers with spatial audio and three microphones
Conclusion
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the perfect blend of innovation, power and flexibility. Boasting dual displays, advanced camera system and AI-powered features that adapt to both work and leisure needs alike. Its foldable design paired with Google's sustainable goals makes this not just another phone but an investment into future smartphones - ideal for users seeking versatility while premium technology in one device - the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.