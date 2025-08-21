The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is revolutionising smartphone experience by merging its signature features with foldable technology. Boasting an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display, this foldable phone combines portability with productivity thanks to Google Tensor G5 processor with Gemini AI enhancements - offering multitasking, creativity and entertainment capability all on one device. Equipped with an advanced camera system, high build quality materials and long battery life; this groundbreaking foldable phone marks the future of mobile technology.

Both screens support HDR, 24-bit colour depth and maximum brightness up to 3,000 nits for outdoor clarity.

Outer display: 6.4-inch Actua OLED with 1080 x 2364 resolution at 408 PPI and 60-120 Hz refresh rate, featuring 60 Hz to Hz refresh rates

Its slim profile (5.2 mm when unfolded) and durable hinge mechanism make it one of the sleekest foldables on the market.

Performance and Battery

At its heart, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is powered by Google Tensor G5 chip with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, offering lightning-fast performance as well as AI-driven features.

Battery efficiency is ensured with the help of a 5015 mAh battery that provides at least 24+ hours of use, or up to 84 in Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Charging options include:

30W USB-C fast charging (sold separately)

Qi2-certified wireless charging up to 15W

Camera System

Despite its foldable form, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold houses an advanced triple rear camera system:

48 MP wide lens with Quad PD autofocus

10.5 MP ultra-wide lens with Macro Focus

10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom

With Super Res Zoom up to 20x and stabilisation on wide and telephoto lenses, the Fold ensures detailed and sharp results.