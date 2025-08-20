- By Prateek Levi
Realme has officially expanded its P-series lineup in India with the launch of the Realme P4 and Realme P4 Pro. Both smartphones come loaded with Android 15, Realme UI 6.0, and a massive 7,000mAh battery. To add to their durability, the devices also carry IP68 and IP69 ratings, making them resistant to dust and splashes.
Price and Availability
The Realme P4 Pro will be available in three configurations:
- 8GB + 128GB at ₹19,999
- 8GB + 256GB at ₹21,999
- 12GB + 256GB at ₹23,999
The first sale begins on 27 August at 12 noon, with special launch offers valid until midnight the same day.
The Realme P4 also comes in three models:
- 6GB + 128GB at ₹14,999
- 8GB + 128GB at ₹15,999
- 8GB + 256GB at ₹17,999
An Early Bird Sale is set for 20 August between 6 and 10 PM, while the first full sale kicks off on 25 August at 12 noon. Both smartphones will be available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retail stores across India.
Launch offers include bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI plans, which bring down the effective price of both phones significantly.
Realme P4 Specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel, 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
- Variants: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB
- Cameras: 50MP main (f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 16MP front camera
- OS: Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0
- Extras: In-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor
- Battery: 7,000mAh with 80W fast charging
Realme P4 Pro Specifications
- Display: 6.8-inch OLED, 144 Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i protection
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
- Variants: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB
- Cameras: 50MP main (f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 50MP front camera
- OS: Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0
- Extras: In-display fingerprint sensor
- Battery: 7,000mAh with 80W fast charging
With their large batteries, powerful processors, and bright high-refresh-rate displays, both the Realme P4 and P4 Pro are positioned to challenge the mid-range smartphone market in India.