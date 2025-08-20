Realme has officially expanded its P-series lineup in India with the launch of the Realme P4 and Realme P4 Pro. Both smartphones come loaded with Android 15, Realme UI 6.0, and a massive 7,000mAh battery. To add to their durability, the devices also carry IP68 and IP69 ratings, making them resistant to dust and splashes.

Price and Availability

The Realme P4 Pro will be available in three configurations:

8GB + 128GB at ₹19,999

8GB + 256GB at ₹21,999

12GB + 256GB at ₹23,999

The first sale begins on 27 August at 12 noon, with special launch offers valid until midnight the same day.

The Realme P4 also comes in three models:

6GB + 128GB at ₹14,999

8GB + 128GB at ₹15,999

8GB + 256GB at ₹17,999

An Early Bird Sale is set for 20 August between 6 and 10 PM, while the first full sale kicks off on 25 August at 12 noon. Both smartphones will be available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retail stores across India.