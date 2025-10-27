Reliance Industries has joined hands with Meta to create a new joint venture aimed at developing and expanding enterprise AI solutions across India and select global markets. The partnership, valued at Rs 855 crore, underscores Reliance’s growing ambitions in the artificial intelligence space.

The newly formed company, Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Intelligence Limited—a venture jointly established by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and Meta Platforms. As per the agreement, Reliance Intelligence will invest Rs 2 crore for a 70 per cent stake in REIL, while Meta’s Facebook Overseas will own the remaining 30 per cent, according to a stock exchange filing dated October 25, 2025.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s Starlink Sets Up Indian Ground Network For Satellite Internet Rollout: But Security Comes First

The filing further stated, “REIL will be engaged, inter alia, in developing, marketing and distributing enterprise AI services. No governmental or regulatory approvals were required for incorporation of REIL.”

This collaboration was first teased by Mukesh Ambani during Reliance’s 48th annual general meeting in August 2025, where he highlighted the company’s plans to partner with global technology leaders to accelerate AI innovation.

The timing of the venture is notable, as it comes amid ongoing trade frictions between India and the United States. These tensions have prompted New Delhi to push harder for the adoption of ‘Swadeshi’ or ‘Made-in-India’ digital products. In recent months, several Indian ministers and government officials have switched to homegrown platforms like Zoho and MapmyIndia in support of this initiative.