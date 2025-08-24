Rockstar Games has officially unveiled the “End of Summer” giveaway for GTA Online, rewarding both new and existing players with generous in-game bonuses. The limited-time campaign, running from August 21 to September 17, allows players to log in and claim millions in GTA$ as well as enjoy heavy discounts on a variety of vehicles.

This move comes as speculation grows about Rockstar’s upcoming Money Fronts update, expected as part of the Winter DLC. The update is rumoured to finally introduce mansions into GTA Online—a feature long requested by fans. With GTA 6 scheduled to release on May 26, 2026, many believe this could be the last major content drop for GTA Online.

How to Claim GTA $2 Million in the Giveaway According to Rockstar’s announcement, any player who logs in during the promotional period will automatically receive a one-time bonus of GTA $1 million. Meanwhile, players subscribed to the GTA+ membership service will get an additional GTA $1 million, bringing the total to GTA $2 million in free rewards.

The giveaway is valid for all players, including newcomers who join during the event. Bonuses will be credited within 72 hours of logging in, ensuring players don't have to wait long to see their balance grow. For both casual gamers and long-time veterans, this is one of the most generous cash rewards Rockstar has ever offered, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade garages, expand businesses, or purchase new vehicles. Vehicle Discounts: Supercars, Helicopters, and More Rockstar Games recently offered players an additional surprise--a cash giveaway! In tandem with this event, they also discounted prices across a selection of supercars, motorcycles, sports classics and aircraft by 30-40 percent for significant savings on high-end vehicles.

Here’s the full list of discounted vehicles in GTA Online’s End of Summer event: Vehicle Name Type Discount Annis S80RR Super 40% Pegassi Ignus Super 40% Nagasaki Shinobi Motorcycle 40% Toundra Panthere Sports 40% Grotti Turismo Omaggio Super 40% Buckingham Akula Helicopter 30% Pegassi Torero XO Super 30% B-11 Strikeforce Plane 30% Överflöd Pipistrello Super 30% BF Club Compact 30% Ocelot Ardent Sports Classic 30% Dewbauchee Specter Sports 30% These discounts are only available until August 28, so players will need to act quickly to secure their dream rides at reduced prices. Setting the Stage for GTA 6 Timing of this event has generated much speculation among members of the GTA Online community. With GTA 6 officially set for release on May 26th 2026, fans may see this End of Summer event as Rockstar's way of keeping its community engaged while also gearing up for its next era of franchise expansion.

The rumoured Money Fronts update later this year could very well be GTA Online's last major expansion before attention shifts entirely to GTA 6. For players, that means now is the time to maximise rewards, stockpile cash, and enjoy the game's content while it's still being actively supported.

Final Takeaway Rockstar’s End of Summer giveaway is more than just free money—it’s a celebration of GTA Online’s continued popularity and possibly a farewell tour before GTA 6 arrives. With GTA$2 million in potential rewards and up to 40 percent discounts on vehicles, the event offers players an excellent chance to strengthen their in-game empire.