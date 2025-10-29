Samsung has introduced Digital Car Key support for Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs through Samsung Wallet, giving Galaxy smartphone users a simple, secure way to unlock, lock, and start their vehicles without using a traditional key. The feature, built directly into Galaxy devices, also lets users share their digital key with family or friends for a limited period, allowing flexible access management when needed.

"We are very excited to bring Mahindra eSUV owners the incredible convenience of Samsung Digital Key through Samsung Wallet. Expanding access to Samsung Digital Car Key is an important part of our commitment to delivering connected and secure experiences within the Galaxy ecosystem. Our partnership with Mahindra marks another exciting step forward in making everyday activities—like driving—hassle-free for more Galaxy users," said Madhur Chaturvedi, Senior Director, Services & Apps Business, Samsung India.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer of the Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Executive Director of Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said, “Our Electric Origin SUVs – XEV 9e and BE 6 – have captivated our customers with their advanced technology and futuristic designs. We are delighted to partner with Samsung to bring yet another first-in-class feature – Digital Car Key via Samsung Wallet, ensuring every journey is even more seamless and convenient. This latest innovation again exemplifies Mahindra's commitment to delivering an exceptional ownership experience with premium, intelligent electric SUVs for India.”

Samsung’s Added Security and Integration Features If a phone containing the Digital Car Key is lost or stolen, users can lock their device or erase all stored data—including the digital key—using the Samsung Find service. Security is further strengthened through biometric or PIN-based authentication, ensuring that only authorised users can access the vehicle.

Samsung Wallet acts as a unified and secure hub where Galaxy users can store digital keys, payment methods, IDs, and more. It features a clean, intuitive interface backed by Samsung Knox's defence-grade security. The wallet integrates seamlessly with the broader Galaxy ecosystem, offering users a reliable and connected experience that enhances both convenience and peace of mind in their daily routines.