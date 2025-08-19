Samsung has begun laptop production at its Noida facility, with output currently targeted exclusively at meeting domestic demand, according to sources familiar with the development.

The Korean electronics giant, which already manufactures feature phones, smartphones, wearables, and tablets in India, has now expanded its local portfolio to include laptops.

“The laptop production being done at a Noida factory is to meet the requirements of the Indian market only at present,” a source told PTI.

Samsung has not officially responded to queries regarding the development.

Government Support and Expansion Plans

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after a recent meeting with Samsung Southwest Asia leadership, noted that the company is continuing to expand manufacturing of advanced technology devices in India, citing the country’s talent and innovation as key drivers.