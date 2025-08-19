- By Alex David
Samsung has begun laptop production at its Noida facility, with output currently targeted exclusively at meeting domestic demand, according to sources familiar with the development.
The Korean electronics giant, which already manufactures feature phones, smartphones, wearables, and tablets in India, has now expanded its local portfolio to include laptops.
“The laptop production being done at a Noida factory is to meet the requirements of the Indian market only at present,” a source told PTI.
Samsung has not officially responded to queries regarding the development.
Government Support and Expansion Plans
Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after a recent meeting with Samsung Southwest Asia leadership, noted that the company is continuing to expand manufacturing of advanced technology devices in India, citing the country’s talent and innovation as key drivers.
Samsung was among the first global tech majors to establish a factory in India back in 1996. It also operates its second-largest global mobile phone unit in the country and is the second-largest exporter of smartphones from India after Apple.
Market Position
While Samsung holds the second-largest share in India’s smartphone market by both value and volume (Counterpoint Research), and a 15% share in the tablet PC segment (CyberMedia Research), the company has yet to establish a strong presence in laptops.
Samsung’s latest move marks a strategic step toward tapping into India’s growing laptop market, while strengthening its “Make in India” commitment.