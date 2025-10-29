Samsung Tri-Fold: Samsung may be gearing up for one of its biggest smartphone reveals yet—a tri-fold device that bends not once, but twice. Fresh clues hidden in Google’s Android app suggest that the long-rumoured Galaxy Tri-Fold could soon become a reality, bringing a design that blurs the line between phone and tablet.

Google’s Gemini list gives it away. A new APK teardown of the Google app by Android Authority has uncovered a reference to a mysterious “2025 Samsung Trifold”. The device appears alongside other upcoming flagships like the Galaxy S25 series, the Fold 7, and the Flip 7—all tagged as compatible with Google’s Gemini AI platform.

That single listing has caught the attention of tech watchers, as it strongly hints that Samsung's tri-fold prototype is entering its final stages of development. For months, reports have suggested Samsung is working on a foldable that splits into three connected panels, creating an all-new form factor that can shift from a compact phone to a large-screen tablet in seconds.

A new kind of foldable experience While “tri-fold” might sound like marketing hype, it actually refers to a dual-hinge setup—three segments of display joined by two flexible folds. This gives the device the versatility to run multiple apps side-by-side, stream content on a widescreen layout, or close up into a pocket-friendly slab.

The inclusion in Google’s Gemini AI list also signals that Samsung’s next foldable will be designed for AI-driven performance. Users may experience smarter multitasking, adaptive display modes, and deeper integration with Google's latest AI tools from the outset. Launch timing and expectations Samsung has teased flexible concepts at major tech events, including international showcases, but this is the first real indication that the tri-fold might be nearing launch. While the final branding and markets are still unclear, insiders expect an official reveal sometime in 2025. The absence of the “Galaxy Z” tag in Google’s list shouldn’t raise concern—it’s common for early software references to omit Samsung’s final naming.

If the company does introduce this device, it could reshape what consumers expect from premium phones. A triple-folding Galaxy would effectively merge a smartphone, tablet, and multitasking machine into one device, setting a new benchmark for mobile design. APK findings don't always guarantee launch timelines, but when Google starts listing a device under its AI-ready ecosystem, it usually means something big is on the way. For Samsung, that "something big" could unfold—literally—sooner than anyone expects.