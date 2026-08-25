Realme is bringing another affordable smartphone to India, and the company has now confirmed when it will arrive. The Realme C100i is set to launch in the country on August 27. A promotional poster on Flipkart also confirms that buyers will be able to purchase the phone from the same day.

The C100i will join Realme's budget-focused C-series, although the company has not announced its India price yet. It has also not revealed the complete specifications of the handset. However, the phone has already appeared in earlier leaks, giving us a fair idea of what Realme could offer with the Indian version.

ALSO READ: Vivo X500 Series Launch Confirmed For September: X500 Pro Max, Zeiss Cameras And More The smartphone has been linked to the RMX5399 model number and is expected to come with 4GB of RAM. There could be two storage options, with 64GB and 128GB variants reportedly in the works. The phone could also be available in Skyline Silver and Midnight Black colour options.

Realme has confirmed a few important details through the Flipkart teaser. The C100i will come with a 120Hz display, which should make scrolling and everyday use feel smoother than what you typically get from entry-level phones. It will also pack a 6,500mAh battery. Realme is further highlighting ArmorShell protection, a 36-month warranty and a claim that the battery is designed to maintain its performance for up to five years.

Interestingly, the Realme C100i is not an entirely new phone. It is already available in some international markets, although the Indian version could use different hardware. The global model features a larger 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset.

ALSO READ: Best BSNL Mobile Recharge Plans Under ₹200: Here Are 5 Budget-Friendly Packs Starting At Just ₹99 For the international version, it comes with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. Also featured are a 7,000mAh battery and 15W charging, 5-megapixel front camera, and an 8-megapixel rear camera. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and microSD card slot.

With the release almost imminent, the price in India and specs will soon become known.